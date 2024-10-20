When a team achieves near perfection, like Liverpool have so far this season, winning 10 of their 11 matches across all competitions to hold the position at the top of the Premier League table. Under the fresh vision of Arne Slot, there’s little reason to reinvent the wheel and fix a system that isn't broken. This not only goes for the formation and system but also the personnel being used.

Nonetheless, as the Reds pieced together a brilliant game plan to edge past Chelsea with a 2-1 victory on Sunday afternoon, Darwin Nunez’s audition for more playing time this season was met with enthusiasm. The Uruguayan forward was thrust into action after Diogo Jota’s early injury and stepped up when his team needed him most. Having spent recent matches as a mere spectator, watching his teammates shine as his opportunities to replicate them faded, Nunez's influential performance may just persuade his manager to reconsider leaving him out of the starting XI in the future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Darwin Nunez has started only one Premier League match this season. The 25-year-old has come off the bench in four games but hasn’t played at all in the other five.

The Uruguay international has been a divisive figure not only in global football but also among his own fanbase since his arrival from Benfica in 2022. However, there was no controversy this time, as he showcased his all-action style both on and off the ball, playing a crucial role in helping his team secure all three points.

Darwin Nunez Against Chelsea

Anfield was awake, and the 25-year-old thrived in the heat of it all

For much of his Anfield residency so far, Nunez has portrayed a fiery attitude that directly correlates to a bull in a china shop. Naturally, this often means he can get carried away in the heat of the moment. But whatever his manager said to him before his sudden introduction at the half-hour mark worked wonders, and the twitchy forward was able to translate his revved-up demeanour into an inspiring display.

There weren't loads of chances for him to score, but he put the defensive work in and created space in which others could thrive. It was all-action, exactly what Slot wanted, and one of the factors behind an important victory. He pressed well, kept his cool (for the most part), and, for once, didn't let the occasion get the better of him.

His performance struck a different chord among his often-undecided fans. One X user remarked: "I'm super proud of his overall game today. He's a menace when we lose the ball and is really trying to link up stuff." Meanwhile, another said: "Nunez was brilliant today!!!", and a third added: "It's good to see him playing with his heart."

Darwin Nunez's stats against Chelsea Minutes 60 Accurate passes 6/8 (75%) Accurate long passes 1/1 (100%) Tackles won 3/3 (100%) Ground duels won 7/12 (58%)

Nunez's 60-minute cameo will do him no end of good in his strive to play a bigger part in Slot's successful system. At one point, it looked like the end of the road for him, but with time, if that self-assurance could make a more consistent appearance, he could just become a fan favourite again, just like Roberto Firmino - who he is being compared to.

Statistics courtesy of FotMob. Correct as of 20.10.24.