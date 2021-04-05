Highlights Denmark's shock victory at Euro 92 is one of football's most remarkable upsets.

However, footage shows how the Danes exploited the back-pass rule in order to beat Germany 2-0 in the final.

The rule was changed after the tournament and many goalkeepers initially struggled to adapt.

Denmark winning the 1992 European Championship still ranks among the biggest shocks in international football history. The Danes weren’t even supposed to be at the tournament in Sweden but qualified by default after FR Yugoslavia were disqualified as a result of the breakup and warfare in the country.

Only eight teams qualified for the finals at the time, and it was unfancied Denmark who ended up going all the way. Richard Moller-Nielsen’s side drew 0-0 with England in their opening group stage match before suffering a 1-0 defeat against the tournament hosts.

They needed to beat France in their third and final group match to avoid elimination and did just that. A 2-1 victory saw them reach the semi-finals, where they beat the Netherlands on penalties. Denmark then faced Germany in the final and defied the odds by lifting the famous Henri Delaunay Trophy in Gothenburg after a 2-0 win.

Video Shows Denmark Exploiting Back-Pass Rule

Goals either side of half-time from John Jensen and Kim Vilfort earned the Danes their first major international title. But would Denmark have won Euro 92 if the back-pass rule had been introduced in time for the start of the tournament?

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Euro 1992 was the last European Championship to feature as eight-team group stage.

Footage from the final shows how legendary former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel and his teammates cynically ran down the clock by wasting as much time as possible - and to say it's eye-opening would be an understatement. Watch the video below:

Back then, goalkeepers were allowed to pick the ball up if one of their teammates passed to them. But Schmeichel and his teammates quite clearly exploited the law to boost their chances of winning the final.

Were they within their rights to exploit the law? Absolutely. Ultimately, it's Denmark's name written in the record books regardless of the manner in which they won the tournament. But in retrospect, it's debatable whether Denmark would have been crowned champions of Europe that summer had football's rules been changed slightly earlier. On social media, Denmark's 1992 side have been accused in recent years of "s**thousing" their way to glory.

Goalkeepers Initially Struggled When Rule Was Changed

'Keepers were forced to use their feet more frequently

This was the last competitive match before the back-pass law was introduced. It clearly improved football for the better.

That said, it took some getting used to for the players - especially the goalkeepers. 'Keepers who had never needed to worry about being competent with the ball at their feet suddenly found themselves in a world of trouble at the start of the 1992-93 season. As this amusing clip shows, it was carnage for a little while:

Goalkeepers were ultimately forced to improve this aspect of their game and the sport is now a far more enjoyable spectacle as a result. The world’s best 'keepers are all outstanding footballers, capable of taking the ball under pressure and pinging passes across the pitch. It just shows how one rule change has the potential to change the sport forever.