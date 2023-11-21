Highlights The Denver Broncos made a historic defensive turnaround, going from one of the worst defenses ever to a top 10 unit in just a few weeks.

Quarterback Russell Wilson has been steady, avoiding turnovers and relying on the defense to win games, similar to his early days with the Seahawks.

While the Broncos have improved, they still face tough challenges ahead and have a long shot at making the playoffs, but credit is due to the players and coaching staff for turning things around.

After the Denver Broncos' 1-5 start, highlighted by a 70-point demolition at the hands of the Miami Dolphins, it looked bleak in Broncos country. Sean Payton’s infamous description of last season as “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL” became an often-quoted punchline. Then, the unexpected happened.

The defense righted itself in historical fashion. Russell Wilson turned the clock back to rookie Russ, and the team clawed back to respectability with four straight wins. NFL films won’t be lionizing the 2023 Broncos anytime soon, but they went from laughingstock to competent in a month. Now Bronco country is riding… slowly. Here’s how they did it.

Historic defensive turnaround

After the Dolphins hung 70 on Denver (tied for second-most all-time), the masses came for defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. It was only three games in, but his job appeared in peril. Things got even worse after the mostly hapless Chicago Bears and New York Jets put 31 points on them in back-to-back weeks following the embarrassment in Miami.

Joseph ignored the noise while performing a borderline football miracle from that point on. The defense held the Kansas City Chiefs to under 20 points in two games in three weeks. They also kept the Buffalo Bills to just 22. In fact, since New York in Week 5, no team has managed more than 24 points against what was an abomination of a defense.

Numbers maestro Aaron Schatz tracked what might be the single most abrupt statistical turnaround in NFL history. Through weeks 1-5, Denver owned a 39.3 percent DVOA (defense adjusted value over average), one of the worst he ever recorded. During Weeks 6-10, they became a top 10 unit (-2.8 percent)! Wilson backed them:

Our defense has been unbelievable. Everybody was talking stuff about them. I know how good they are. I play them every day and how great they are.

They traded Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers and tinkered in the secondary, but the improvements came via minor improvements rather than wholesale change.

The Russell Wilson revival

In fairness, he’s far from peak Wilson, who could seemingly evade rushers at will before launching crushing 50-yard moon balls. However, he’s steadily captained the ship without, crucially, turning the ball over. He’s tied for 32nd with just four interceptions (to 19 touchdowns). That’s a third as many turnovers as Josh Allen.

He’s bottom five in passing yards but top 10 in completion percentage among starters. Wilson capably avoided risks, counting on his defense to win some rock fights. It’s not unlike his early days with the Seattle Seahawks, minus some athleticism. Payton spoke about the importance of winning the turnover battle after beating the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11:

If you just looked at the stat line you would see Minnesota did a lot of things better than us. We really struggled offensively, especially on third down. The one thing we did, we took the ball away three times and we didn’t turn it over, so that becomes the trump card in a game like this. We were fortunate to win. I’m proud of our fight. There’s still a lot we need to clean up, but the turnovers and the takeaways can do that for you when you’re not playing how you want to.

In wins, the Broncos overall enjoy a +13 turnover margin. Conversely, in losses, they field a -7 margin. Obviously, everyone does better when they don’t turn the ball over, but for this Denver team, it’s vital. They keep it simple. They employ lots of heavy personnel, run the ball consistently, and use play action to protect Wilson. Nate Tice of the Athletic, who is also Russell Wilson's former roommate, likened Denver’s play to their Big 10 alma mater, Wisconsin. So it’s no wonder the former Badger feels comfortable.

Receiver Courtland Sutton’s obviously thrilled about Wilson as he recently posted a “Russell Wilson Apology Form” on social media. The wide receiver urged people to apologize to Wilson while checking off one of the following:

“The media convinced me that Russ was the problem, not (former head coach Nathaniel) Hackett.”

“I didn’t actually watch the games last year.”

“I only looked at advanced statistics and analytics.”

“I don’t know jacksh*t about football.”

“I’m a Seahawks fan/I’m a Geno Smith supporter.”

Slow your "Bronco’s Country, Let’s Ride"

Of course, many of these good vibes might soon disappear if the Cleveland Browns’ hellacious defense completely dismantles Wilson in Week 12. It’s also worth noting that Denver would have lost the Buffalo game if not for a silly 12-man on the field penalty. The newly minted defense also faces difficult tests with upcoming games against the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, and Detroit Lions. All three rank in the top 10 in offensive DVOA.

They currently sit behind the Indianapolis Colts and Bills on the outside looking in for playoff seeding. Due to Joe Burrow’s injury, the AFC Wild Card playoff door looks slightly ajar, but it’s still a long shot; the New York Times gives them just a 21% percent chance of making the playoffs. Nevertheless, the players and the coaching staff deserve credit for cleaning up what looked like an unquenchable dumpster fire dating back to last season. Payton, for one, stuck to his rut versus groove analogy:

It's the NFL. I mean, credit (to) these guys. There's a little toughness to this league. I keep saying it—there's that fine line between a groove and a rut. You have to bow up a little bit, and you have to demand it of each other at practice during the week. You win during the week. I felt like we've been practicing during the week better—a lot better. If you do that and you demand that of each other, then Sundays become a little bit less chaotic.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

