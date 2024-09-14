Key Takeaways The Denver Nuggets need wing help and bench depth.

A move to acquire De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic from the Atlanta Hawks makes sense.

Denver could also trade Michael Porter Jr. in a four-team deal to bring in Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith from Brooklyn.

The Denver Nuggets stood atop the NBA world just two seasons ago when the franchise won its first championship in 2023. The philosophy since has been a “run-it-back” mindset, which has resulted in a bit of stagnation in the Mile High City.

The Nuggets undoubtedly possess one of the league’s most talented starting lineups, led by Jamal Murray , Aaron Gordon , Michael Porter Jr. and three-time MVP Nikola Jokic .

However, the team’s loss of coveted wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has Denver’s rotation looking thinner than ever. If they hope to remain in contention, it’s almost imperative the Nuggets make a needle-moving trade before the season begins.

Their financial situation is tight and tough to maneuver, but Denver still has ways to get better right now. The team lacks tradeable first-round picks after moving them for Gordon, but the Nuggets possess several intriguing young players who might fit better with a rebuilding franchise.

Here are three moves the Denver Nuggets can make to win the Western Conference.

Nuggets Add Cost-Effective Sharpshooter

Denver Signs Doug McDermott to league-minimum contract

Doug McDermott entered the NBA as one of college basketball’s most esteemed scorers. The Creighton product hasn’t seen that level of stardom as a professional, but his strength remains the same — he gets buckets.

McDermott has played for mostly middling teams throughout his career, barring his most recent season with the Indiana Pacers . He’s only played in the playoffs four times, but he would have no problem reaching the postseason with Denver.

Doug McDermott Career Stats Category Stat PPG 8.9 RPG 2.2 APG 1.0 3PT% 41.0

McDermott would provide a seasoned wing scorer for a team that severely lacks any depth on the wings. He can play similarly to Porter Jr. as a shoot-first forward and serve as a spot-up threat off the bench for Russell Westbrook .

The Nuggets are weakest on the wings, especially with Caldwell-Pope gone, and need to bring in a known contributor to shore up minutes at the forward positions.

McDermott is a way for Denver to do just that without giving any pieces away.

Denver, Atlanta Make Win-Win Trade

Nuggets make a 2-for-1 deal for wing depth

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

As previously mentioned, the Nuggets are thinnest on the wings, and this trade allows the team to add not one but two capable starters from the Atlanta Hawks .

Some would argue it’s too early for Denver to move on from Porter Jr., but the team needs capable talents, and De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic are exactly that.

Hunter has operated mostly as a starting forward throughout his career but saw his role slip a bit last season. He provides sound defense and shooting with a solid 6-foot-8, 225-pound frame. Bogdan Bogdanovic , meanwhile — who would be joining Jokic, his fellow Serbian star in this deal — would have an opportunity to start after being utilized as a sixth man for years.

De'Andre Hunter & Bogdan Bogdanović Stats – 2023-24 Statistics Hunter Bogdanović PPG 15.6 16.9 RPG 3.6 3.4 APG 1.9 3.3 3PT% 38.5 37.4

This trade would push Christian Braun to a more comfortable bench role, where he flourished last season. Denver would again have a complete and dangerous starting lineup to compete with the best in the league.

Atlanta, meanwhile, would add a high-cost potential star beside Trae Young . With the Hawks reportedly moving in a different direction, Hunter and Bogdanovic may be on their way out.

Nuggets Add Useful Wings in Massive Deal

Four teams come together, Denver addresses problem area

Credit: © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Plenty of moving pieces are going on here, but that’s what happens when cap-strapped teams are desperate to improve.

Again, the Nuggets would be moving off Porter Jr, though, sending him to the Golden State Warriors to pair with fellow flamethrowers in Stephen Curry and Buddy Hield .

In this move, Denver would add two coveted starters wasting away on the Brooklyn Nets in Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith .

Johnson’s shooting can replace most of what Porter Jr. provided, while Finney-Smith’s spot-up abilities and defensive effort will be welcomed. The Nuggets also would acquire a young bench scorer in Moses Moody , who hasn’t seen much opportunity in his young career but would see an immediate bench role in Denver.

Wing-Needy Nuggets (2023-24 Player Stats) Stats Cam Johnson Dorian Finney-Smith Moses Moody PPG 13.4 8.5 8.1 RPG 4.3 4.7 3.0 APG 2.4 1.6 0.9 3PT% 39.1 34.8 36.0

The Warriors also improve with an established but injury-riddled shot blocker in Robert Williams III to man the middle. He could help Golden State’s defense immensely if he stays healthy.

Denver and Golden State are the teams looking to build their rosters, while Brooklyn and the Portland Trail Blazers aim to capitalize by acquiring assets from these playoff hopefuls.

Portland’s role in this deal is mostly inconsequential, but the Nets would likely happily accept two first-round picks in what will be a lost season for the franchise.

There’s plenty to agree on for this trade to work, but it’s obvious that the teams looking to improve add important pieces, while the franchises looking to the future don’t hold on to their valuable players too long.

This move would undoubtedly balance out a Nuggets team looking to return to basketball glory this season.