Highlights Derrick Henry's arrival provides Baltimore with a new rushing identity, changing their team-building philosophy.

Henry's less demanding role in Baltimore may prolong his career and improve the offensive team dynamic.

The addition of Henry could elevate Baltimore's offensive attack and make them serious contenders in 2024.

The Baltimore Ravens signed former Offensive Player of the Year Derrick Henry to a two-year, $16 million deal that is worth up to $20 million with incentives on the second day of free agency. The two had been closely linked in the weeks leading up to free agency after it had been reported that the Tennessee Titans weren’t interested in extending Henry.

The move is certainly a flashy one; one of the best running backs of this generation teaming up with the reigning league MVP is bound to capture headlines. However, Henry offers much more than star power; he completely changes the complexion of the Ravens' rushing attack.

The Arrival of King Henry

Henry's signing gives Baltimore's rushing attack a new identity

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The move indicates a shift in the Ravens' team-building philosophy. A rushing attack held together by a committee of runners has become a staple of Baltimore’s offense.

The premise behind this approach was that a dynamic rusher like Lamar Jackson at quarterback didn’t require a true workhorse running back to have an elite run game. This theory has ultimately proven to be valid, as the Ravens have continually boasted one of the best rushing attacks in football.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: The Baltimore Ravens haven't had a running back lead the team in rushing since Lamar Jackson's rookie season in 2018.

While Baltimore has proven it doesn’t need an upper-echelon back, there are inherent advantages to having a dominant runner like Henry. For one, the Ravens' backfield hasn’t featured a talent like Henry for many years. If Gus Edwards can be a valuable contributor with the Ravens, one can only imagine what a player such as Henry, who has succeeded in substandard conditions, can do.

Secondly, Henry is the type of back who can take over games. His punishing running style can wear down defenses. At his best, Henry serves as a one-man army. It wouldn’t be wise for the Ravens to rely on this too much, especially in the regular season, but they’ll have it in their back pocket just in case.

Derrick Henry 2023 Stats Games 17 Carries 280 Rushing Yards 1,167 Yards Per Attempt 4.2 Rushing Touchdowns 12

Henry is generally known for his prowess as an inside runner, yet he’s also had success with outside zone concepts, giving the Ravens some flexibility. The big-play potential isn’t as abundant as it was in 2020, but it is still present.

A Less Demanding Role

Henry won't receive the excessive workload he did with the Titans

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

With all that’s been said in regard to Henry’s importance to Baltimore, it’s equally important to discuss what the Ravens do for Henry. There are pros and cons to being the focal point of an offense as a running back. Henry has led the league in carries in four of the last five seasons, with the only exception being in 2021, which saw him miss half of the season with an injury.

Running back aficionados used Henry’s success in Tennessee as a rallying cry for the “running backs still matter” movement. However, this role proved to be exhausting even for the great Henry. The high volume and mediocre offensive line play put all the pressure on him.

As Henry approaches his 30th birthday, a death knell for most running backs, scaling back his workload will be crucial.

Baltimore provides a middle ground. Henry will still hold a vital role in the offense, yet won’t be the heart and soul of the entire team like he was in Tennessee. The threat of Jackson’s legs will make it harder for defenses to key in on Henry, and the Ravens will have a rounded enough offensive attack to get several players involved.

A Good Match

Henry's addition could make a big difference in 2024

Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The ultimate question regarding this move is just how much Henry has remaining in the tank. He’s already become an anomaly, as his prime began at an age where most backs near the end. His abnormally high workload compounded with his brutal running style are risks.

With that being said, for a two-year deal worth $16 million, Henry looks to be well worth the gamble. The Ravens are still a contending team, looking to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC title once again. Henry is a win-now piece, with his sight set on a Super Bowl run as well.

Of the trove of running back signings that have taken place in the early stages of free agency, the pairing of Henry and Baltimore appears to be one of the more sensible ones. A backfield tandem of Henry and Jackson will be one of the most fearsome in all of football and could take the Ravens' offense to new heights.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.