Highlights The Detroit Lions can clinch a playoff spot in Week 15 with a win against the Denver Broncos and help from other teams.

Detroit's remaining schedule includes two crucial games against the Minnesota Vikings that will determine the NFC North.

The Lions have a tough road ahead and could potentially miss the playoffs if they continue to struggle.

While the Detroit Lions enter their Week 15 matchup with the Denver Broncos holding a 9-4 record and a two-game lead in the NFC North, they certainly haven't looked like one of the elite teams in the NFC in recent weeks.

After needing a miraculous fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Chicago Bears in Week 11, the Lions took a seven-point loss on Thanksgiving Day to the Green Bay Packers.

And while they bested the New Orleans Saints in Week 13, Dan Campbell & Co. nearly squandered a 21-point lead before ultimately hanging on for a 33-28 victory.

This past Sunday, Detroit again fell behind the Bears, but there was no miracle this time around as Chicago breezed to a 28-13 win.

But despite the recent hiccups, the Lions are still the No. 3 seed in the NFC. And while they can't win the division in Week 15, they can punch their ticket to the postseason for the first time in seven years.

How the Detroit Lions clinch a playoff spot in Week 15

The Lions can't win the NFC North this week but can punch their postseason ticket

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned, the Lions square off with the red-hot Broncos in Week 15, a game which will take place in Detroit on Saturday night. Unlike Detroit, Denver has been one of the hottest teams in the NFL recently, winning six of seven after losing five of six to start the season.

In total, there are 13 scenarios in which the Lions could clinch a playoff spot this week, all involving either beating or tying the Broncos. A loss negates everything, and they'd have to wait another week. However, a win or tie doesn't guarantee Detroit anything, as they'd need some help.

As a tie is improbable, we won't list the seven scenarios with that result. But here are the six ways the Lions can get into the NFL Playoffs with a win.

Lions win vs. Broncos + Seahawks loss/tie vs. Eagles + Packers loss/tie vs. Buccaneers

Lions win vs. Broncos + Seahawks loss/tie vs. Eagles + Vikings loss/tie vs. Bengals

Lions win vs. Broncos + Seahawks loss/tie vs. Eagles + Rams loss/tie vs. Commanders

Lions win vs. Broncos + Rams loss/tie vs. Commanders + Buccaneers loss vs. Packers + Vikings loss/tie vs. Bengals

Lions win vs. Broncos + Rams loss/tie vs. Commanders + Packers loss vs. Buccaneers + Falcons loss/tie vs. Panthers

Lions win vs. Broncos + Rams loss/tie vs. Commanders + Packers tie vs. Buccaneers

What is the Lions' remaining schedule?

Detroit still has two games to play against the Vikings, which will decide the division

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

While the Lions would undoubtedly take any postseason berth they can get, they'd likely prefer to lock up the NFC North as soon as possible to secure at least one home game in the postseason.

As mentioned in the intro, Detroit currently holds a two-game lead in the division, with the closest team to them being the Minnesota Vikings, who won an ugly 3-0 battle with the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday to get to 7-6.

Here's the fun part. The Lions and Vikings have yet to play this season, meaning they'll face one another twice over the final four weeks. Here's a look at Detroit's remaining schedule, which ranks seventh-toughest in the NFL heading into Week 15.

Week Date Opponent 15 Saturday, December 16 vs. Denver Broncos 16 Sunday, December 24 at Minnesota Vikings 17 Saturday, December 30 at Dallas Cowboys 18 Sunday, January 7 vs. Minnesota Vikings

As you can see, the Lions have a tough road ahead, and there's no guarantee they'll win the division. And given how they've been playing lately, it's actually not unreasonable to think they could lose all four of these games and miss the playoffs altogether. We'll just have to wait and see how things play out.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.