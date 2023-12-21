Highlights The Lions bounced back with a big win over the Broncos in Week 15, reaching the 10-win mark for the first time since 2014.

Jared Goff had his best game of the season, throwing for 5 TD passes.

The Lions can win the NFC North and secure a playoff spot by beating the Vikings in Week 16.

Coming off an ugly loss to the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions bounced back in a big way in Week 15 with an impressive 42-17 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Following a lackluster performance against Chicago, Jared Goff played his best game of the season against Denver, completing 24 of 34 passes for 278 yards and tying a career-high with five touchdown passes, three of which went to rookie tight end Sam LaPorta.

With the victory, the Lions reached the 10-win mark for the first time since 2014 and inched ever closer to clinching the franchise's first division title since 1993, a three-decade drought they can end in Week 16.

But even if Detroit doesn't win the division this week, Dan Campbell & Co. can still lock up a spot in the NFL Playoffs for the first time since 2016. Here's a quick look at all the Week 16 clinching scenarios for the Lions.

How the Detroit Lions can win the NFC North and clinch a spot in the NFL Playoffs in Week 16

The Lions can wrap up the NFC North with a win over the Vikings

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions' path to the NFC North title in Week 16 is simple. If they beat the Minnesota Vikings on the road, they'll host a playoff game in the Motor City for the first time in 30 years. That's it. That's the lone scenario that needs to play out for Detroit to win the division.

Lions win vs. Vikings

The Vikings, of course, will be giving everything they've got as they're battling for a spot in the postseason themselves. An overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15 didn't help, but despite the defeat, Minnesota is still very much in the mix at 7-7 and entered Week 16 in the No. 6 slot in the overall NFC standings.

Kevin O'Connell's crew will also stay in the mix in the NFC North race with a win on Sunday. While Minnesota is three games back of Detroit with three to go, the Vikings and Lions play one another again in Week 18. So, this Week 16 matchup has plenty riding on it for both teams.

But even if the Lions lose on Sunday, they can still clinch a playoff spot and may have already done so by the time they take the field, depending on how Thursday night's matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints plays out. Here's how the Lions lock up a postseason berth without winning the division in Week 16.

Rams lose/tie vs. Saints

Seahawks lose/tie vs. Titans

What is the Lions' remaining schedule?

The Lions would be wise to lock up the division in Week 16

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned, the Lions have two remaining games with the Vikings, the first on Sunday in Minnesota and the second on the final day of the season in Detroit.

In between, they visit the Dallas Cowboys, who are undefeated at AT&T Stadium this season and lead the league with a +171 point differential at home.

Detroit Lions remaining schedule Week Date Opponent 16 Sunday, December 24 at Minnesota Vikings 17 Saturday, December 30 at Dallas Cowboys 18 Sunday, January 7 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Again, while the Lions hold a three-game lead over the Vikings, this race isn't over. If Minnesota wins on Sunday, things could get very interesting in the NFC North. Detroit would be wise just to go ahead and take care of business in Week 16 and be done with it.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.