Highlights The Cavaliers' end-of-bench players have helped unlock their true potential after key injuries.

Donovan Mitchell has thrived in a ball-dominant role since Darius Garland's injury, leading to improved stats and team cohesion.

The Cavaliers' elite defense and tenacity have played a significant role in their success this season.

Despite having the fifth-best record in the league, the Cleveland Cavaliers might just be the most overlooked team in the NBA. They’re 14-1 in their last fifteen games, second in defensive rating, sixth in net rating despite having a relatively tough schedule, and yet all eyes are looking elsewhere.

While the Cavaliers deserve more praise and attention for their performance thus far, it makes sense why many people weren’t looking toward their general direction in the first place. No one expected them to be this good.

They came off of a disappointing playoff exit, had a subpar start to the season, lost two key players due to injuries, and were navigating through Donovan Mitchelltrade rumors. Yet somehow they’ve managed to turn their entire season around and are currently the hottest team in the league. So what happened?

A blessing in disguise?

Key injuries resulted in the Cavaliers finding more depth.

When it was discovered that Evan Mobley and Darius Garland would miss an extended period of time due to injury, it felt like the Cavaliers' season was over. They had already started 13-12 in their first 25 games and the team showed no real cohesion or chemistry on the court. The loss of two starters meant that they'd have to introduce new players into an already defunct rotation. But little did they know that their end-of-the-bench players would ultimately help the Cavaliers unlock their true potential.

Early on in the season, it felt like the Cavaliers had lost their sense of direction as a franchise. Although it was clear that Mitchell was their best player, at times it felt like the Cavaliers' offense flowed better without him. Garland's potential to be an elite combo guard and Mobley's development into a franchise player felt like it was stagnating due to Mitchell's ball dominance.

It even got to a point where the Cavaliers were thinking about trading Mitchell, because the team might've had a brighter future without him. But all that changed when the Cavaliers had to dig deep into their bench because their newfound rotation players would end up reviving Mitchell's stardom and the Cavaliers' playoff hopes.

Since Garland's injury, Mitchell has been on a tear. He's averaging more points, a higher true shooting percentage, and a higher offensive rating, all while attempting the same number of field goals. And this is the result of the team buying into his style of play since there was no one really competing with Mitchell for the ball anymore. The Cavaliers' new rotation players were low-usage spacers that allowed Mitchell to excel at his style of basketball.

Donovan Mitchell Stats Before/After Darius Garland Injury Stat Before Injury After Injury PPG 27.6 29.4 APG 5.1 7.4 FGA 21 21.2 ORTG 112.3 121.9 TS% 58.1% 62%

The Cavaliers have gotten so much better from three since Garland's injury. As a team, they improved from 34.5 percent to 37.6 percent shooting. And this could be attributed to their new lineups. Sam Merill was brought into the rotation, and he's been shooting 44 percent from three. Georges Niang, in a bigger role, has been shooting 38.2 percent from three since Garland's injury as well. Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro are also seeing career highs in three-point percentage, shooting at 40 and 39 percent respectively.

And this has resulted in the necessary spacing for a player like Mitchell to succeed. For example, look at how much room Mitchell has to take Dejounte Murray one-on-one. If teams decide to double, he can kick it out to the open man. If they decide to leave their defender on an island, Mitchell can punish as he does here.

But Mitchell is doing more than just scoring, he's passing the ball more too. In the possession below, he's able to draw multiple weakside defenders and kick it out to the open man who connects on a wide-open three. These types of plays have been extremely common during their hot streak.

He's averaging around two more assists per game. Without any conflicts in team identity, he's been able to be the best version of himself, excelling as the primary shot creator and facilitator. As a result, the team as a whole has looked so much more cohesive.

Grit and Tenacity

2nd best defensive rating in the league

Although their offense has improved in recent months, what really makes this team elite is their defense. They're second in defensive rating this season and are holding their opponents to 109.3 points per game, good for second in the league.

Tasked with bigger roles, players like Okoro and Wade have made the most of their minutes by anchoring their team's defense. They're extremely tenacious and gritty, playing almost as if their careers depend on it. And in a weird way, it's kind of true. Prior to this run, the perception of them was mixed. While they had showcased glimpses of potential, it felt like they didn't have enough consistency to be solid contributors for a team with playoff aspirations.

However, they've taken advantage of this opportunity to the fullest. They're extremely active on defense, constantly threatening the passing lanes and finding opportunities to catch opposing players off guard.

Their defensive efforts result in more fast break opportunities, and that's where the Cavaliers excel, ranking fourth in the league in transition effective field goal percentage.

Although the Cavaliers turned their season around once Garland and Mobley went down with injuries, the takeaway isn't that they're better without them. Garland and Mobley are still top players on the team, and the Cavaliers have been undefeated during both of their returns, going 6-0.

The takeaway is that the Cavaliers were able to find solid depth and rediscover their identity as a team. Now that the Cavaliers have figured out what works for them, and have gotten key players back from injury, they're looking to build up even more momentum as they approach the postseason.