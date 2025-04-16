By now, even the most skeptical MLS watchers among us have conceded that yes, Jesper Sorensen's Vancouver Whitecaps are for real.

The 'Caps currently lead the Supporters' Shield chase with a 6W-1D-1L record across their eight league matches and an MLS-best +9.3 expected goal differential. Even more stunningly, they have advanced to the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals after slaying two Liga MX opponents, CF Monterrey and Pumas UNAM. And for the last month, they've been doing it without Ryan Gauld, who has been out with a sprained knee.

So how did this happen, when the preseason vibe looking in at the club from outside was so negative? Here are four reasons the Whitecaps are the surprise team in MLS so far.

Misguided preseason pessimism

The offseason narrative around players leaving was worse than the reality.

Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images

Yes, Vancouver lost Stuart Armstrong and Fafa Picault in the offseason, two key contributors to Vanni Sartini's 2024 squad, and then surprised many when they also chose to part with Sartini as manager and hire Jesper Sorensen . But what may have truly dampened expectations was the public news that team ownership was looking to sell the club.

That gave the impression of a total rebuild under Sorensen amid the exit of a predecessor who was quite popular, but whose progress had halted.

The reality was that most of the 'Caps key pieces from previous playoff seasons — Ryan Gauld, Brian White, Andres Cubas — remained, and the importance of their high-profile departures was probably overstated.

Two prospects blossom

Jayden Nelson and Sebastian Berhalter are having breakout seasons.