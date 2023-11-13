Highlights Dillon Brooks has been a key factor in the Houston Rockets' recent success, despite previous shooting inconsistencies with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Brooks has shown significant improvement in his shooting efficiency, making career-high percentages from the field and beyond the arc.

In addition to his shooting, Brooks has also improved in other areas, such as free-throw shooting, rebounding, and stealing the ball, all of which are career highs.

A six-game winning streak, including a victory over the defending champions in the Denver Nuggets, has graced the Houston Rockets following an 0-3 start to their season. One of the main components to their recent string of success has involved Dillon Brooks.

Yes, that Dillon Brooks. The player who was unable to have his shooting be consistent when he shot under 40 percent from the field in his last year with the Memphis Grizzlies. The player who expressed confidence he could guard LeBron James during last season's playoffs before going out in six games to James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round. Not to mention, the same player who averaged 10.5 points, three rebounds, and 1.8 assists on a shocking 31.2 percent shooting from the field and 23.8 percent from three once the Grizzlies' postseason came to a close.

His down year, which ended with him 14.3 points and 3.3 rebounds on a career-worst 39.6 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from beyond the arc in 73 games during the regular season compounded with his nightmarish display in the playoffs, ended up with him getting released by the Grizzlies. He was fortunate enough to turn over a new leaf, signing a lucrative four-year deal worth $86 million with Houston.

This contract may have been a generous one for the Rockets to offer Brooks, but they were optimistic about him being the type of player they needed with his ability to defend at the wing as he earned a spot on one of the NBA's All-Defensive teams last season.

Brooks exceeding expectations in the Rockets' system

This decision seems to have paid off for Houston so far. He appears to have bounced back from last year's struggles, becoming one of the more accurate shooters on this year's Rockets squad being coached by Ime Udoka, who led the Boston Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in 2022 in his first year as a head coach.

Brooks' 14 points per game is similar to what he put up last year, but the efficiency in his shot-making has improved drastically. He is shooting at an elite level, making 55.6 percent of his shots from the field and 55.6 percent from deep, which are both career-highs for the forward beginning his seventh year in the league.

Dillon Brooks - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points 13.7 Rebounds 4.2 Assists 2.0 Field goal % 55.1 3-point field goal % 53.3

Not only has he taken massive steps of progress in his shooting, he has also improved his ability to make his free-throws, rebound the ball, and make steals more frequently. He has converted 85.7 percent of his attempts at the charity stripe, grabbed 4.3 boards, and pick-pocketed opponents 1.3 times per game, all of which are career highs as well.

He even has two 20-point games to his name throughout his eight appearances on the court for the Rockets so far. He had 20 points and a season-high five steals in a nine-point win over Charlotte, and had season-highs in points with 26 and rebounds with nine in a solid victory over Sacramento.

In a key rematch with the Lakers this past week, Brooks did not stand out statistically as he only put up five points and four rebounds. However, his defense proved to be more than enough for the Rockets to cruise in a 34-point blowout victory at home.

Houston doesn't need Brooks to be scoring the ball at a high level, but when his shot is falling the way it has been to start the season, they are more than happy to let him emphasize the impact he has on the team. For an organization that is in the rebuilding stage with Udoka leading the way, it is probably for the best that Brooks as he found an organization willing to embrace the playstyle that he expresses game in and game out.

