Enzo Maresca, since leaving Leicester City for the allure of Chelsea, has endured a number of difficult decisions in west London – and identifying his first-choice goalkeeper is among them, with Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen struggling.

Djordje Petrovic’s displays for Strasbourg may have eased concerns. That’s right, the goalkeeper who the Italian tactician decided needed to perfect his craft elsewhere is somewhat proving his status as the club’s finest option.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Petrovic, in his 31 appearances for Chelsea, has conceded 44 goals and kept seven clean sheets.

A five-cap Serbia international, the glove bearer was sent to sister club Strasbourg on a season-long loan in August 2024 with him set to return this summer of 2025, ready and raring to prove himself in the Blues’ pre-season campaign.

His loan departure has allowed the aforementioned Sanchez and £17m-worth Jorgensen to temporarily battle it out to be Maresca’s shot-stopper-in-chief – but neither has covered themselves in glory, and it’s an issue that needs to be ironed out ahead of next term.

Petrovic’s Displays Could Alleviate Maresca Conundrum

Neither Sanchez nor Jorgensen have proved their worth