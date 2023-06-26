F1 introduced a new Sprint format for the 2023 season, tweaking the original design used in the previous two years. Let’s find out how the Sprint events work this year.

How did the old Sprint format work?

The Sprint weekend was introduced in 2021 at the British Grand Prix and saw the weekend structured in such a way that saw competitive action on all three days of the event.

First Practice remained on Friday morning ahead of the usual Q1, Q2, and Q3 Qualifying format on the same evening to set the grid for the Sprint.

Practice two allowed drivers a 60-minute window of track time on Saturday before a 100km Sprint race, the winner of which started on pole for the Grand Prix.

If a driver retired, they would start Sunday’s Grand Prix from the back of the field. The top three drivers scored points in the shortened race, beginning with three for the winner.

In 2022, the structure during Sprint events remained relatively similar, but more points were offered in Saturday’s race. The top eight finishers gained points, the winner scoring eight championship points.

Sprint was utilised at three races last year, allowing drivers more opportunities to deliver points finishes.

What’s changed for Sprints this year?

Formula 1 has overhauled the Sprint format for this season; the shortened race on Saturday will no longer set the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix, which Friday’s Qualifying session will decide.

The quickest driver on the event's opening day will start the main race from pole position.

Alongside Friday’s Qualifying, a shorter session now takes place on Saturday morning called Sprint Shootout, which sets the grid for that afternoon’s Sprint.

This format change also eliminates second practice from the weekend’s schedule.

The Sprint not setting the grid for the race effectively means that the shorter race is separate from the Grand Prix, having no bearing on the grid of the result.

How will Sprint Shootout work?

The new Qualifying format will remain the ordinary knockout session, but each segment has been shortened due to the teams' worries over tyres and engines.

SQ1 will now be a 12-minute affair rather than 18 minutes.

SQ2 is 10 minutes long instead of 15 minutes.

The all-important SQ3 is just eight minutes long rather than the 12 minutes seen in Grand Prix Qualifying.

Fresh Pirelli rubber is mandatory during Sprint Shootout with the yellow marked medium tyres in the first two parts before a switch to the grippier soft tyres in SQ3.

What events will host Sprints in 2023?

Formula 1 will host six Sprint events this year, double the amount of 2021 and 2022.

Azerbaijan hosted the first Sprint in late April, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc taking pole and victory in the Sprint, scoring eight valuable points.

The race in Baku was also the first time a Sprint was held on a street circuit instead of a permanent course.

Five more events with the altered structure will come in 2023, starting with Austria on July 1st at Red Bull Ring before the third Sprint of the year at Belgium’s Spa-Francorchamps.

The fourth Sprint of the season will get underway at the ultra-fast Lusail International Circuit in Qatar, a track returning to the calendar after a one-year hiatus due to the FIFA World Cup being held in the country.

Two more Sprints follow at the US GP at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas and then at Interlagos in Brazil on November 4th.

The Sao Paulo GP will ensure the Brazilian track will remain the only venue to host a Sprint during all three years since its inception.

Who won the previous Sprints in 2021 and 2022?

The original Sprint format has seen three different winners during its first two years in action. Double world champion Max Verstappen has won half of the six Sprints, winning the inaugural event at Silverstone in 2021.

This success was followed up last year with triumphs at Imola and Austria in the all-conquering Red Bull RB18.

Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas won two Sprint races at Monza at Interlagos during his final year at Mercedes in 2021.

Current Mercedes driver George Russell memorably took his first F1 win at Brazil last year in the Sprint, before winning his first Grand Prix a day later ahead of his team mate Lewis Hamilton.