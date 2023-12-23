Highlights The 2023 San Francisco 49ers offense is one of the most talented ever assembled.

The team benefits from having the cheapest MVP-level quarterback ever in Brock Purdy.

The 49ers' offensive success is a result of clever trades and building through the draft.

The 2023 San Francisco 49ers' offensive juggernaut will go down as one of the greatest offenses ever assembled. Since Kyle Shanahan arrived in the Bay, he’s slowly built his Death Star through the draft, along with clever trades of distressed assets like Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams.

They now represent the culmination of his offensive genius combined with the cheapest MVP-level quarterback in NFL history, Brock Purdy. Here’s how this ridiculous all-star cast measures up to the other greatest offenses in league history.

Related Top 10 offensive players not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame It's not easy for players to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but these players have done more than enough to be considered.

The 49ers' all-world cast

It’s all about the Jimmys and Joes

When comparing the greatest offenses of all time, it’s not enough just to contrast the statistical output of each squad. If you wanted to rank the greatest movie ever, you wouldn’t just look at the box office returns, would you?

Otherwise, you end up with Avengers and Avatar among the G.O.A.T films, and we all know that’s just not the case. All respect to Iron Man and whatever those tall blue things are called. First, it’s important to consider the cast of players producing those historic numbers. Even the most anti-49er critics out there would admit that the Niners’ roster fields at worst:

Two of the top 10 wide receivers in the league (Deebo Samuel & Brandon Aiyuk)

One of the three best offensive linemen (Trent Williams)

One of the five best tight ends (George Kittle)

One of the two best running backs (McCaffrey)

The current frontrunner for MVP at quarterback (Purdy at -200)

This sheer volume of talent has never been seen in the salary cap era. And that's based largely on the fact that no team ever paid their quarterback less than their PR guy, like San Francisco does. Tom Brady famously took massive pay cuts to help build the New England Patriots dynasty.

However, only his salary during his first year as a starter, long before he became Tom freaking Brady, compares to Purdy’s cap hit of $889,252 this year. They also spent most of their resources on defense. Here’s how a few of the other all-time great offenses stack up talent wise:

The Greatest Show On Turf of 1999-2001

The best running back in the league (Marshall Faulk)

Two of the 12 best wide receivers in the league (Isaac Bruce, Torry Holt)

One of the five best offensive tackles (Orlando Pace)

MVP quarterback (Kurt Warner)

The nearly undefeated 2007 New England Patriots

The best wide receiver in the league (Randy Moss)

A top five slot receiver (Wes Welker)

The G.O.A.T quarterback (you know who)

The 2018 Kansas City Chiefs

The best tight end (Travis Kelce)

A top three wide receiver (Tyreek Hill)

The best quarterback in the league (Patrick Mahomes)

As you can see, because the other stand-out offenses generally paid a lot more money to premium positions, they couldn’t afford an Avengers-sized cast like the Niners. Purdy’s pint-sized contract allows the Niners an unbelievable amount of leeway to spend across the board.

The Niners and Kansas City Chiefs specifically deserve a lot of credit for how well they’ve drafted. It’s impossible to simply sign that many great players thanks to free agency sticker prices. Building through the draft remains a much cheaper but often trickier means of creating a monster.

49ers' statistical greatness

How each of these legendary offenses stacked up to their peers

Obviously, numbers count for something (literally millions of people saw the Avatars). Although, it’s important to put those numbers into context. As the league changes, so do the statistics. Here, we’ll be giving the rankings for each offense within the year they played, rather than historically.

The 2023 49ers:

2023 49ers Offensive Rankings Category Points per Game Yards per game Points per play Red zone TD percentage Yards per play 2023 NFL rankings 3rd 2nd 1st 1st 1st Stats 30.4 402.6 .51 68.52 6.8

The nearly undefeated 2007 New England Patriots:

2007 Patriots Offensive Rankings Category Points per Game Yards per game Points per play Red zone TD percentage Yards per play 2007 NFL rankings 1st 1st 1st 2nd 1st Stats 36.8 411.2 .52 70.2 6.1

The 2018 Kansas City Chiefs:

2018 Chiefs Offensive Rankings Category Points per Game Yards per game Points per play Red zone TD percentage Yards per play 2018 NFL rankings 1st 1st 1st 2nd 1st Stats 35.3 425.6 .55 73 6.7

The Greatest Show On Turf of 1999-2001:

Greatest Show On Turf 1999-2001 Offensive Rankings Category Points per Game Yards per game Yards per play 1999-2001 NFL rankings First First First Stats 32.7 420.4 6.7

Stats via TeamRankings.com and ProFootballReference

San Francisco standing among the greats

Does this offense give them Super Bowl credentials?

Ironically, despite the era differences, all of these teams land in similar statistical ranges. The Patriots, infamously angry about getting caught filming other team’s practices, ran up the score to the point of embarrassment.

The 2018 Chiefs unleashed one of the greatest arms in NFL history paired with one of the greatest deep threats to a comical degree. Meanwhile, the Greatest Show on Turf and this year’s Niners just want a ring above all else.

The Niners might not be the greatest statistical offense ever. Nevertheless, they should go down as arguably the most talented offense of all-time. Also, when you take into account their hellacious defense, there’s no question that this 49ers roster fields the most impressive array of talent ever assembled. Not unlike the Avengers.

Only the Rams fulfilled the ultimate goal on this list, and doing the same will go a long way in cementing this San Francisco squad among the all-time greats.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.