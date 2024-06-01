Highlights A Boston Celtics championship would signify a new era in the NBA.

The Celtics built their championship roster through a bevy trades throughout the years.

Other teams are looking to follow the Celtics and Nuggets' model of well-balanced rosters rather than super teams.

The Boston Celtics steamrolled through the Eastern Conference to make their second NBA Finals appearance in three years.

Failing to advance to the championship round last year, the Celtics were in desperate need of a change, and they did just that. Their front office, led by executive Brad Stevens, put together a bevy of trades in the offseason that catapulted the team from contenders to championship favorites.

Aside from their two superstars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics have made a complete overhaul of their entire roster, trading away fan favorites in hopes of becoming juggernauts around the league. Though they should not be anointed yet, the team has come quite a long way these past few years, and a championship this season could have an interesting effect on the league moving forward.

A Dynasty in the Making

With only one year under their belt, this Celtics' roster is already elite

Not only are the Celtics capable of winning it all, but they are built to succeed for years to come. After experiencing some bad luck in previous seasons, it seems as if everything has fallen into place for Boston now, but that does not take away from all that the team has done to get here.

The Celtics have probably experienced more success this century than any other team, with hardly any titles to show for it.

Most Successful Teams This Century Teams W% NBA Finals Appearances Conf. Finals Appearances NBA Championships San Antonio Spurs 63.5% 5 9 4 Boston Celtics 56.7% 4 10 1 Miami Heat 55.8% 7 9 3 Los Angeles Lakers 55.1% 8 9 6 Golden State Warriors 50.9% 6 6 4 Cleveland Cavaliers 48.2% 5 6 1

Under former executive Danny Ainge, the team was known for being hesitant and reluctant to take big risks. However, that quickly changed under Stevens, as the team immediately made moves that summer.

Some of the team’s biggest additions were acquired through said moves, and now the Celtics have built a roster capable of winning its first title in over a decade.

Brad Steven's Notable Acquisitions Year Player Acquired Players/Assets Traded 2021 Al Horford Kemba Walker, 2021 1RP and 2025 2RP 2022 Derrick White Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford and 2022 1RP 2022 Malcolm Brogdon* Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis and 2023 1RP 2023 Kristaps Porziņģis Marcus Smart, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala and 2023 2RP 2023 Jrue Holiday Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III, 2024 1RP (via Warriors) and 2029 1RP

* denotes acquisitions who are no longer on the roster.

This current Celtics’ squad has drawn some comparisons to the 2008 championship team for a multitude of reasons, the biggest being the amount of talent they possess. With that much talent, problems could arise internally and end up being just as much of a detriment as it is a blessing for any team.

In previous seasons, many of the players, including Tatum and Brown, seemed to have ulterior motives besides winning a championship.

Now the two are more mature and surrounded by like-minded individuals with talents that not only complement, but accentuate their own. As each of them has already experienced tons of individual success, there is not much left for them to do but win.

If the Celtics were to indeed take that next big leap and win the big one, the implications it would have on the league could get even bigger.

The Celtics Blueprint

Plenty of teams find themselves in the position that Boston was last season, primed to make a big leap

Of all the teams, the Celtics will have the biggest target on their backs. They have made enemies across the entire NBA landscape, and a championship would only reignite the flames of war.

With their division rivals positioned to improve dramatically this off-season, the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers could become quite the adversaries for Boston next season. The two teams are expected to make big moves this summer, similar to that of the Celtics last year.

Without even mentioning the improved health of teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat, or the coming of age for others like the Orlando Magic and the Indiana Pacers, the East is bound to improve dramatically.

On the other hand, there are plenty of ticking time bombs out West that could send shock waves through the NBA if detonated. Whether it be the Phoenix Suns or any team in California for that matter, the balance of power within the league could shift at any moment.

The crowning of a new champion, whether it be Boston or not, can mark a new era in the NBA, as super-teams grow extinct and teams seek more balanced rosters.

The Celtics have become the poster child for homegrown teams, built from the ground up, along with the reigning champion Denver Nuggets, and very soon other teams will follow suit, marking a new era in the NBA.