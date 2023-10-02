Highlights The Celtics traded away important role players to acquire Jrue Holiday, instantly lifting their championship contention but leaving holes in their depth.

Derrick White will go from the starting point guard to a sixth man role to cover the absence of Malcolm Brogdon, coming off an impressive season with All-Defensive honors.

The Celtics' starting lineup will benefit from Holiday's ability to play alongside ball-dominant scorers and contribute offensively, while his exceptional perimeter defense adds value to the team.

On Sunday, the Boston Celtics traded starting center Robert Williams and Six Man of the Year award winner Malcolm Brogdon, alongside the 2024 first round pick that belongs to the Golden State Warriors and their 2029 unprotected first round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers for recently acquired guard Jrue Holiday.

Holiday, a 2021 NBA Champion with the Milwaukee Bucks, is widely regarded as one of the best perimeter defenders in the league, and instantly lifts the Celtics to championship contention. But where exactly does he fit in, and what can we expect from the 33-year-old in Boston?

How does this affect the Celtics' depth?

Well, after trading away two of their most important role players, with Williams being the lead shot blocker in Boston and Brogdon being the biggest key to the second unit coming off the bench, now those responsibilities will fall on someone else.

With Holiday's addition to the lineup, the previously projected starting point guard and All-Defensive second team member, Derrick White, should now go to a sixth man role to cover up the hole left by Brogdon's absence. White is coming off the best season of his NBA career, his first with Boston, being awarded with the All-Defensive honors for the first time in his six-year career.

Jrue Holiday - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points Per Game 19.3 Assists Per Game 7.4 Rebounds Per Game 5.1 Field Goal (%) 47.9 3-Point Field Goal (%) 38.4 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference

Regarding the center position, that's a more interesting discussion, considering head coach Joe Mazzulla's wishes to play more of a small-ball lineup, meaning he prefers to play with a smaller lineup in order to stretch the floor and have more shooting from beyond the arc or even attacking the rim in a non-clogged up paint.

The original plan for the lineup was to have both Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis playing in the front court, with both players being extremely capable from the three-point line, so they would fit in perfectly with the coach's vision. While this plan can still go ahead, the bench unit now lacks significant size without the "Time Lord" Williams, with only Luke Kornet and two-way player Neemias Queta to fill the backup center position.

How does Holiday fit in the Celtics' starting lineup?

Holiday is very much accustomed to play alongside ball dominant scorers, as was the case with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, and it was also the case with Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins back in New Orleans, so sharing the ball with either Tatum, Brown or Porzingis definitely won't be an issue. Holiday does a lot of off-ball actions, whether it's moving around trying to get open looks through screens, or just staying in one spot and waiting for the ball to get to him to take the shot, basically everything he could when he isn't in charge of the possession.

In the event that he is acting as the primary ball-handler, Holiday is also in the top tier of playmakers in the league, averaging around seven assists per game last season, with most of them coming from back door cuts or catch and shoot jumpshots, which are both the ideal ways the Celtics' offense like to operate under Mazzulla.

Holiday is often regarded as one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA, even at 33 years of age, having a big repertoire of guarding the other teams' star players in the backcourt, with the biggest example being Devin Booker during the 2021 NBA Finals, where Holiday's defense truly allowed the Bucks' offense to flourish on the way to claiming the championship.

What do the Trail Blazers get from this trade?

This all derives from last week's big moment: the Damian Lillard trade. To give you a quick reminder, a three team trade allowed the Portland Trail Blazers to send Damian Lillard to Milwaukee and a package centered around Jusuf Nurkić to the Phoenix Suns, in exchange for Jrue Holiday, DeAndre Ayton and some draft compensation.

From the get-go, the Blazers front office's plan was to go for a total rebuild, betting on their young players and have them develop over time, therefore, there was no place for a player like Holiday in Portland's timeline. With this deal, not only do they get Brogdon and Williams, but also some very good future options in the draft.

Now, Brogdon is nearly 31 years old, meaning he also doesn't fit in the rebuilding timeline of the Blazers, so you should expect a further trade to a contender for the 2017 Rookie of the Year. Williams however, is almost 26, still relatively young regarding the rest of the roster and can really help in the development of the other players, but most importantly, help Ayton.

Ayton has previously stated his wish to play the power forward position, as he isn't much of a contact player, preferring to settle for floaters or maybe pass out of the post position, therefore, the Suns always lacked with that aspect of him not being aggressive enough on the inside. With Williams on the court, Ayton can now smoothly transition to a less important role defensively, as Williams is an elite shot blocker who averages nearly two a game throughout his career, and can now focus on his offensive game and be as aggressive as he wants without any of that pressure he suffered in Phoenix.

How does this affect the Celtics' chances for an NBA Championship?

For the Celtics, the vision couldn't be any more different: the goal is to win now. That has been the objective for these past few years, but this time the front office actually pulled some big time moves so you can get the feeling they are putting all of their chips on this one shot.

Of course, Tatum and Brown are still very young and the team can afford to be patient with both, but having just paid the amount of money they have to Brown, and not have him be a major key in a championship contending team seems wrong, so it's understandable that they're betting on winning it all this year. Improving on the more lacking positions on the starting lineup but losing some significant depth could see some interesting results happen, but we'll just have to wait and see if any more moves come forward until the start of the season.

