Now more than ever, referees are making countless mistakes on the football pitch. The extra help from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) seems to have only hindered the English game and there have been various instances where clubs have been unhappy with the officials' judgement.

One incorrect red card can lead to a team being a man down for a good majority of the match, and end up being the reason they didn't get all three points. On the back of Myles Lewis-Skelley's wrongful dismissal against Wolves, we have explained everything you need to know about how a red card gets overturned in the Premier League.

Appeal Submission

If a club feel like they have been hard done by with a red card decision made by the referee, they must submit an appeal within two days of the incident. Premier League teams are allowed to appeal certain red cards on the basis of 'wrongful dismissal'.

An appeal can be submitted if a club is arguing against all types of conduct with the exception of offensive or insulting or abusive language/gestures and receiving a second caution in a game. This means any red card which came from verbal actions or resulted in two yellow cards cannot be appealed.

What Happens Next?

Once receiving the details of the appeal, the Football Association (FA) gathers all the evidence possible. This could be anything from statements from the referees, the players, and video replays from multiple angles.

Members of the FA watch and read the suitable documents to decide whether the ban for the player is justified. If a decision isn't confirmed, it goes to an independent regulatory commission which consists of a team formed of football and legal experts.

This hearing may be held in person or via video call and allows both sides to present their case in front of a larger audience. The club would go through the evidence available to them to argue why the red card was unjust, whereas the FA would put forward reasons why they find the decision difficult to make.

Decision Outcomes

Once all necessary checks have taken place, the FA have various actions they can move forward with in response to a club's appeal.

To uphold the red card - the player serves the suspension as originally decided, which could be anywhere from a one-game ban to a three-game ban.

the player serves the suspension as originally decided, which could be anywhere from a one-game ban to a three-game ban. To overturn the red card - the club's appeal is accepted and the player no longer serves the original ban for their actions.

the club's appeal is accepted and the player no longer serves the original ban for their actions. To reduce punishment - the FA rule that the onfield decision was correct but decide to change the ban in favour of the player. This may be done in instances where the player's violent conduct did not come across as worthy of a three-match ban.

the FA rule that the onfield decision was correct but decide to change the ban in favour of the player. This may be done in instances where the player's violent conduct did not come across as worthy of a three-match ban. To extend punishment - the player's ban gets extended upon further review of the incident. This rarely happens but a 'frivolous' appeal could lead to the FA taking further action on the punishment.

Results of Appeal

The speed of the appeal process is remarkably quick, with both the club and the FA looking to come to a decision as quickly as possible. If the appeal is launched in a busy schedule, the FA aim to notify the club of their decision before their next game.

In some scenarios, appeals need to be confirmed by the next day, which requires all parties to act swiftly to get everything completed in time. In the modern game, retrieving footage from multiple angles has been made easier by the introduction of VAR and video replays thoroughly help appeal investigations to reach the correct conclusion.

Premier League 2024/2025 Appeals

This season has seen some controversial decisions that have led to club's taking immediate action with the officiating hierarchy. In most cases, the appeals have been successful and the player's ban has ended up being stripped. Both Bruno Fernandes and Myles Lewis Skelly had their red cards overturned after careful consideration by the officials post-match.

However, Aston Villa's Jhon Duran was on the wrong end of an appeal when the FA decided to stick with the on-field decision. The Colombian striker, who has since moved to Al Nassr, had to serve his three-match ban despite his club taking time to go through an appeal process. Duran was given an additional fine for his actions when leaving the pitch at St James Park, with the FA deeming his behaviour as 'improper conduct'.

Every Red Card Appeal in the Premier League for the 2024/2025 Season Date Match Player Incident Appeal Decision 29/09/2024 Manchester United vs Tottenham Bruno Fernandes A high challenge on James Maddison Red card overturned 26/12/2024 Newcastle vs Aston Villa Jhon Duran A stamp on Fabian Schar Red card not overturned 25/01/2025 Wolves vs Arsenal Myles Lewis-Skelly A deliberate trip on Matt Doherty Red card overturned