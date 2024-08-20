Highlights A potential super-fight between Dricus du Plessis and Alex Pereira could compromise Conor McGregor's comeback plans in December.

Du Plessis and Pereira are the standout UFC stars of 2024, and a match between them both in December would determine the sport's Fighter of the Year.

With talks of this super-fight, McGregor loses leverage when it comes to a timeline for his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon.

A super-fight involving Dricus du Plessis and Alex Pereira could end up screwing Conor McGregor out of his desired comeback, as the UFC middleweight champion's coach Morne Visser told Submission Radio recently that they'd welcome the Pereira bout as soon as December — the same month McGregor wanted to return to the Octagon against Michael Chandler.

McGregor's alleged comeback in the fight game has been a long, drawn-out tease. The 36-year-old was last seen in 2021 when he lost the trilogy bout to Dustin Poirier via doctor's stoppage at the end of the first round, having suffered a nasty leg break. UFC boss Dana White has been on record since 2022 saying McGregor would return soon, but fast-forward to 2024 and his comeback doesn't seem any closer despite comments from the fighter himself.

McGregor and Chandler have been linked with one another before they even coached rival teams on The Ultimate Fighter in 2023, with tradition dictating that the coaches compete against one another in a headline spot on a big card. That fight was supposed to happen June 29, at the end of International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

However, McGregor withdrew from the contest a month prior citing a broken pinky toe — an injury that should heal within six weeks. McGregor wants the rearranged fight to happen in December, a date which faces hot competition if Pereira vs Du Plessis is targeted for that month.

Dricus du Plessis And Alex Pereira Are Two of UFC's Biggest Stars Right Now

The fighters have talked up a super-fight since the South African's recent win

Despite an unconventional style, du Plessis continues to shake up the combat sports world as Saturday he added to his impressive resume by finishing former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya by submission in the fourth round at a PPV event in Perth, Australia.

Victory advanced his pro record to Victory advanced his pro MMA record 22 wins (9 KOs, 11 submissions) against two defeats, including prior victories over Sean Strickland, Robert Whittaker, and Derek Brunson. This has catapulted him to champion status at 185 pounds, and No.6 in the pound-for-pound rankings.

Pereira, meanwhile, has power akin to a touch of death, having separated Jiri Prochazka, Jamahal Hill, and Prochazka from their senses again in back-to-back-to-back fights. As a two-weight UFC champion, and the former middleweight ruler, there is natural talk of Pereira meeting du Plessis in the near future.

First, Pereira must tackle Khalil Rountree on October 5 in the UFC 307 headliner at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Despite that immediate challenge to his title, he's already lining up his subsequent match — and has du Plessis in his crosshairs.

It all started when Pereira posted a photograph on his Instagram suggesting he'd return to middleweight for one more fight. A television is in the background of the photo, showing du Plessis celebrating his win over Adesanya.

That prompted a response from du Plessis at the post-fight press conference, telling reporters: "You do not want to be in there with me."

He then suggested he'd rather compete against Pereira in his opponent's division, at light heavyweight, rather than his own. "Stay at 205," he said, adding later: "You don’t have to cut the weight so you have some sort of excuse. I’ll come up after the [Sean] Strickland fight. I’ll come up to 205, and we’ll sort it out there."

It is unclear when the du Plessis and Strickland fight will be. However, White said prior to UFC 305 that if du Plessis retained his belt, then UFC would head to South Africa for a fight involving the champion against Strickland — a rematch from their UFC 297 fight, which du Plessis won.

Should the UFC determine a du Plessis vs Pereira fight to trump that, du Plessis would still be on board, he said. "If that’s what the UFC wants, I’ll be ready for it right now."

His coach, Visser, said Sunday to Submission Radio that it's a fight they'd take as soon as December.

"I don't want to give him the joy to go down to 185," he said. "We'd rather go up [to 205]. We don't want to beat him [to hear excuses] he's fatigued."

"I know Dricus is game. [Pereira is] fighting in October. I hope UFC gives us blessing for December. As soon as that. There's no way we're going to walk away from getting asked by the UFC to do something like that."

Finishing, Visser said: "If it's December, we'll be ready."

This Could Screw Conor McGregor

Du Plessis vs Pereira would finish the year with a bang

A super-fight between du Plessis and Pereira right now is arguably more culturally relevant to the combat sports industry than a McGregor comeback, as it pits two of the strongest contenders for Fighter of the Year against one another in a winner takes all contest for that honor.

It is also, perhaps, more reliable than a McGregor comeback. McGregor is 36 years old, hasn't fought for more than three years, has had his share of injuries in that time, and it's unclear how motivated he is to endure a long camp to headline an event that would be built around him.

UFC has already scrambled once this year to save one of its signature shows of the year after McGregor withdrew from injury, and Pereira stepped in to save the event when he fought Prochazka in a rematch. And could avoid that potential headache by booking du Plessis and Pereira for its end-of-year event, rather than McGregor vs Chandler.

"The UFC love and want me for December," McGregor said last week, on X, in a since-deleted post. "I am ready."

It was not long before Chandler responded on the same platform.

Just one day prior, White said any McGregor comeback would not arrive in 2024, and pushed the return into 2025.

"We talked," White told GIVEMESPORT and other reporters August 13.

"We talked, and yeah, [McGregor] wants to fight. So we'll figure it out. [But] not this year. He won't fight this year."

Considering White's stance, and the fact UFC has a second option for a December headliner, McGregor may find himself screwed out of returning to the sport on his own terms — and may have to come to the realization that the terms for his comeback will be UFC's.