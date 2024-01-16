Highlights Jason Kelce's retirement leaves a significant void both on the field and in the locker room for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, and Landon Dickerson are potential leaders who can help fill the void left by Kelce.

The Eagles may have already found their successor to Kelce in center Cam Jurgens, who they drafted in 2022.

After the Philadelphia Eagles lost in the first round of the 2023 NFL playoffs, Jason Kelce reportedly told his teammates that he was retiring. It shouldn't have come as a surprise, considering the center had pondered retirement after last year's Super Bowl loss.

Kelce played for the team for 13 years, made the Pro Bowl seven times, and was a six-time First-Team All-Pro. He was a great athlete who could handle plays that required exceptional agility and speed for men of his size. It will be very difficult to replace his impact on the field.

It will also be very difficult to replace his influence in the locker room. Despite numerous injuries and pain, Kelce always set a hard-nosed example of toughness and sacrifice. He was the clear leader of an Eagles offensive line that has long been a strength of the team.

Now Philadelphia has to embark on the tall task of replacing him both on the field and in the locker room—though they may already be more well-suited to doing so than most may think.

Related Report: Eagles Pro Bowl center Jason Kelce to retire from football Kelce, considered one of the greatest centers of all-time, spent his entire career with the Eagles. He will have many broadcasting opportunities.

Someone must step up as a respected voice in the locker room

Eagles have star veteran linemen who can take on Kelce's leadership role

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Kelce was known as a terrific leader who would play through injuries and keep the locker room loose with jokes. He was very close with two teammates in particular, who, like Kelce, are also Pro Bowl linemen: tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson. The three were so close that they produced a Christmas album for charity.

Johnson will be entering his twelfth season with the Eagles. In his time in Philadelphia, he has made four All-Pro teams, including this season. Johnson is the kind of respected veteran who can help fill the Kelce void in the locker room.

Jordan Mailata came to the NFL after competing in professional rugby in Australia. A one-time seventh-round pick and a backup, the tackle has developed into a Pro Bowl-caliber player. Mailata, who had to learn an all-new sport, is a good example to his teammates as to what can happen with hard work.

The Eagles also have a natural-born leader in guard Landon Dickerson, who just made his second straight Pro Bowl. Dickerson often showed off his leadership abilities at the University of Alabama, where he played with a bevy of future NFLers and served as a captain in just his second year with the program in 2020.

Despite a knee injury that was supposed to end his season, Dickerson dressed for the 2021 NCAA Championship game and played the final snap in the Alabama victory, proving his heart and determination.

Eagles may have already drafted their successor to Kelce

The team selected center Cam Jurgens from Nebraska in 2022

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Kelce lasted until the sixth round of the 2011 Draft after he weighed in at 280 pounds, which is measly by offensive line standards. Still, the center wowed with his athletic ability at the NFL combine. The center from Cincinnati blazed a 4.89 forty-yard dash and was similarly impressive in other agility drills.

In 2022, the Eagles scouted Cam Jurgens, a similar athlete to Kelce. The Nebraska product ran the forty-yard dash in 4.92 seconds and bested Kelce's three-cone drill time. Jurgens also recorded a better vertical leap and broad jump than Kelce.

Testing Numbers 40-Yard Dash 3 Cone Drill Vertical Leap Broad Jump Bench Press Reps Jason Kelce 4.89 7.22 30.5" 110" N/A Cam Jurgens 4.92 7.19 33.5" 119" 25

The Eagles took him in the second round of the 2022 Draft, 51st overall. Jurgens became the Eagles' starter at right guard this season and performed well. But he clearly has the athleticism and traits to become the successor to Kelce at center.

Dickerson has developed into a Pro Bowl player at guard for the Eagles. He did, however, also play center at the University of Alabama, winning the Rimington Award as the top NCAA player at the position in 2021.

There is also the possibility that the Eagles draft a new center or sign a free agent and keep Dickerson and Jurgens at their respective guard positions. The team could look towards Andre James or Tyler Biadasz in free agency. Interesting draft prospects also include Oregon 2023 Rimington winner Jackson Powers-Johnson as well as Georgia's Sedrick Van Pran.

The master of the 'tush-push' may be impossible to replace

Eagles will still have a very good offensive line

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles will likely be unable to replicate the production they got from a generational player like Kelce. The center blended athleticism and physicality in a way that few players at his position ever have. This was very evident when Philadelphia ran the oft-maligned short-yardage "tush-push" play.

The play, typically run on a third or fourth and one, sees QB Jalen Hurts, who's got tree trunks for thighs, sneak the ball while being pushed from behind by two players (often A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert) as Kelce and company plowed a lane for him. The Eagles ran the play forty times this season and were successful 37 times, a 92.5% success rate.

Plenty of teams in the NCAA and NFL took notice of the play and attempted to replicate it. Few were successful, however, as one key aspect was missing: Kelce.

Even though teams knew it was coming every time, the tush push was as close to a sure thing as you'll see in the NFL, and that was largely down to Kelce, who was consistently beating his man to create space for Hurts to fall forward, sometimes four or five yards past the line to gain. Evidently, none of those other teams had a center as skilled as the Eagles' star.

While the Eagles may not be able to replicate the play of Kelce, they may not have to. The team boasts three other Pro Bowl-caliber maulers along its front five and will return all four other offensive line starters. That talent-level and continuity should ensure the Eagles' line remains among the NFL's best even after losing its captain.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.