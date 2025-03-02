Summary Emile Heskey had an impressive career playing for the likes of England and Liverpool.

Heskey was believed to be worth £12 million at one stage of his life but declared bankruptcy in 2024.

Heskey got himself into financial trouble after investing in a celebrity tax scheme.

Football may be a career of glitz and glamour at times, where fame and fortune can come to those at the very top of the game. But those who criticise how much players get paid sometimes fail to recognise just how short-lived careers are.

In the best-case scenario, footballers have two decades to make the absolute most of their talents to reward them financially. That also includes the years when they are working their way up to their prime, and the years when their inevitable decline kicks in – both of which have financial repercussions. So, in reality, most may only get 10 years of really making the most of how good they are.

When careers end and money runs out, it can be hard to make the lifestyle adjustments required, and many fall into financial trouble as a result. One man this was the case for was former England and Liverpool striker Emile Heskey. Heskey reached the pinnacle of English football, and even scored in one of his country’s most famous victories, but was forced to declare himself bankrupt after calling time on his playing career.

Emile Heskey Financial Troubles Explained

The former striker was once believed to be worth £12 million

Having forged a career that saw him earn more than 60 caps for the Three Lions and play for the likes of Leicester City, Liverpool, and Aston Villa, it was claimed in a report by The Sun in January 2024 that Heskey was facing bankruptcy despite being believed to be worth £12 million back in 2009. Heskey's issues stemmed from when he had joined a 'celebrity investment scheme,' which led to him owing in excess of £1.5 million to the taxman.

As a result, he was hit with a High Court bankruptcy petition filed by HMRC, and it was later found that he had defaulted on £92,000 of tax while working as a football development officer between 2017 and 2020. He was forced to pay a fine of £42,000 as a result.

The scheme that Heskey was believed to be involved in was run by Ingenious Media, and other famous names such as David Beckham and singer Robbie Williams are also said to have made similar investments. Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher have also been linked with the scheme in the past.

It was later confirmed in August 2024 that Heskey had declared bankruptcy, seeing him follow in the footsteps of other footballing stars such as ex-Manchester United defender, Wes Brown. The order is set to be discharged on August 19th, 2025.