Cole Palmer has been one of the standout players of the 2023-24 Premier League season as the young English midfielder has exceeded the 20-goal mark during his breakthrough campaign in the top-flight. Palmer's surprise move from Manchester City has allowed him to shine in an under-performing Chelsea team, giving England manager Gareth Southgate a selection dilemma ahead of Euro 2024.

The 21-year-old was called up to the most recent international squad for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium in March 2024, but he failed to make the match-day squad for the Brazil encounter before being an unused substitute in the Three Lions' draw against Belgium at Wembley Stadium.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cole Palmer has only played 35 minutes of senior football for England, in substitute appearances against Malta and North Macedonia.

England have a squad full of superstars currently, especially in the forward areas, which makes it extremely difficult for anyone to break into Southgate's front three. Especially when considering Palmer has played the entire club season in the same position as one of the best players in the Premier League, Bukayo Saka, it makes it hard to see where the young midfielder would fit into the team in Germany.

With that in mind, we've taken a look at three different ways Southgate could line up his talented national side in the summer to accommodate the impressive Palmer. View the three XIs below.

1 A Change in Formation

New system: 4-2-3-1

In preparation for the upcoming tournament, Southgate has set his side up in a 4-3-3 formation with Jude Bellingham given license to get forward from midfield. The England boss isn't usually one to switch his system regularly, so it could be slightly far-fetched to expect him to alter it so close to the Euros.

However, if the team are to facilitate all of their best players, it could make sense to switch to more of a 4-2-3-1 formation. This would allow Palmer to play in a more central role and display his playmaking abilities behind Harry Kane. It would also mean Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden can play on the flanks. Imagine the chances that the trio would provide for Kane.

We are yet to see Palmer in a number 10 role for his new club, but his skill set is certainly one that lends itself to the position. His dribbling ability and wonderful passing range could see the already impressive playmaker become one of the best attacking midfielders in the world.

2 Replacing Bukayo Saka

Arsenal ace has been struggling for fitness

It's unlikely Southgate would replace one of the best wingers in world football, but Saka has struggled to remain fully fit due to the number of games he's played over the past few years. The Englishman can often be seen limping off the pitch at the end of games due to the stress his body has been put under.

Chelsea, unlike Arsenal, haven't been involved in European football this season and, therefore, Palmer has only had domestic games to worry about. It could be a good idea to rotate the two right-sided players at the very least to allow them to both flourish. Based on the current season, the Blues' midfielder may even be in the better form of the duo, anyway.

An extra central midfielder would then be able to find a place next to Rice in the engine room and Bellingham would be given that freedom to support the attack as he has done so brilliantly for Real Madrid during the 2023-24 season.

Bukayo Saka vs Cole Palmer - 2023/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Bukayo Saka Cole Palmer Games 30 28 Goals 14 20 Assists 8 9 Goals per match 0.47 0.71 Minutes per goal 179 105 Shooting accuracy % 53.70 66.67 Big chances created 13 12 Pass accuracy % 82.92 82.87

3 Drop Foden Into Midfield

Palmer or Saka would have to play on the left

The majority of supporters believe it's almost set in stone that Foden will occupy the left flank, with Kane down the middle and Saka on the right of the attacking trio. However, Man City's star performer of the 2023/24 season to date is extremely versatile and this could help Palmer find his way into the England starting XI.

Kevin De Bruyne's absence in the first half of the campaign allowed Foden to play in a deeper role, as part of the midfielder rather than the forward line. This could be useful for Southgate as the 23-year-old's ability to create space in central areas could present an opportunity for either Saka or Palmer to play on the left wing.

As both men are left-footed, it is possible that they could adapt to the opposite side of the pitch. Saka would perhaps be the more likely candidate for this role as the Gunners' star man has previously played on that side of the pitch, as a wing-back.

No matter how Southgate lines up his team for the opening group game against Serbia, Palmer must have added a headache the manager didn't expect to have just weeks ago.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of the Premier League (Correct as of 16/04/2024)