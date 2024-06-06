Highlights Gareth Southgate has a decision to make at centre-back after Harry Maguire failed to win his battle to be fit in time for the tournament.

England have a number of other options in that area of the pitch, including Marc Guehi, Lewis Dunk, Ezri Konsa and Joe Gomez.

Luke Shaw and Kyle Walker are full-backs by trade but both have prior experience of playing in the centre of defence.

Whether you are a fan of Harry Maguire or not, he has rarely put a foot wrong in an England shirt. Gareth Southgate has put his trust in the 31-year-old for several years, with the central defender a mainstay in England's team at three major international tournaments during Southgate's reign.

However, Maguire will not appear at a tournament for the first time since 2016 due to a calf injury and Southgate will need to revise his back line ahead of the Three Lions' opener against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on June 16. While many felt that Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton would be able to take his club form onto the international stage, he too has been left out of the squad, leaving more questions than answers in a defensive set-up so used to continuity on the biggest stages.

While injuries and exclusions make for a worrying sight for even the most optimistic of England fans, it also brings about an exciting opportunity for others to shine. GIVEMESPORT has taken a look at the players who could benefit from Maguire's absence, as well as three ways that England could line up at the back without him.

Walker, Guehi, Stones, Shaw

Back four with Guehi trusted to fill in for Maguire

The least disruptive option of the lot would be for Marc Guehi to replace Maguire next to John Stones in the centre of England's defence. This way, that continuity with three of the four usual defenders continues, and the Three Lions can benefit from added youth to their defensive setup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In England's current squad, only Harry Kane (with 90 caps) has more England appearances than Manchester City's defensive duo, Kyle Walker and John Stones, who have accumulated 82 and 71 caps respectively.

WIth Crystal Palace, Guehi has forged a reputation as a stout option at centre-back, with his calm nature and ability to play out from the back likely to be a key feature in the way Southgate builds his defensive unit. Further, the 23-year-old's speed could come in handy if England come up against the likes of France in the latter stages of the competition.

Walker, Stones, Shaw, Trippier

Shaw previously impressed as a centre-back for United

As the intro outlines, this article wasn't ever supposed to be straightforward. So, here it is, a back four with Walker and Stones keeping their usual positions, but Luke Shaw returning from injury to slot in at left centre-back and Kieran Trippier bringing yet more experience to the left-back berth.

Given Shaw is struggling with fitness issues of his own, having not played since February, it's unlikely he'll be entrusted to play at centre-back, but he does have history of excelling there, having done so for Manchester United during a period of absence for Lisandro Martinez in early 2023. Trippier, too, while a right-back by trade, has plenty of experience playing on the opposite flank. There is an abundance of leadership and experience in this team, which is something Southgate has always valued highly.

Trippier, Walker, Stones, Guehi, Shaw

A return to a back five feels unlikely

Although it may seem like Southgate has ditched his old ways of preferring defenders to attackers - which is evidenced by the fact there are only eight defenders selected in the squad - England fans can never be too sure about their manager's next roll of the dice. In recent years, Southgate was criticised for picking Kalvin Phillips, Eric Dier, and even Maguire, while leaving exciting offensive players at home.

It wouldn't be too much of a shock if, despite picking far fewer defensive options in his squad this time around, Southgate decides to overload that part of the pitch. In all honesty, a back five doesn't sound too bad when factoring in the names that go into it - but with such a talented squad, many fans would view it as a sign of Southgate reverting to pragmatism.