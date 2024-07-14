Highlights England could be set for a major change to their kit if the Three Lions are to defeat Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Gareth Southgate is one game away from becoming only the second man to lift major silverware as England manager.

Harry Kane and Co. could be set for a significant change to their home shirt, similar to Italy and Portugal previously.

England are one game away from lifting their first piece of major silverware since 1966, as the Three Lions prepare to face Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin. Gareth Southgate's men will be able to make a notable change to their kit for the next two years, at least, if they are crowned European champions on Sunday night.

Luis de la Fuente's side are the final hurdle in an up-and-down campaign for England, who have needed dramatic late goals and a penalty shootout victory to help them along the way. Ollie Watkins fired the nation into a second successive European Championship final, where Southgate will attempt to right the wrongs of the Euro 2020 defeat against Italy at Wembley Stadium.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gareth Southgate has won more knockout matches in major international competitions (7) than all other England managers combined since 1966 (6).

Southgate has been England's most successful boss since Sir Alf Ramsey, who guided the country to the World Cup triumph 58 years ago. It will be a historic moment for all involved if the Three Lions lift the continental trophy in Germany, for many reasons.

England's Kit Could Change

A special badge will be on the shirt until the 2026 World Cup

Previous winners of the competition, Italy and Portugal, have displayed the exact change that could be made to England's shirt if they triumph in Germany. This would see Harry Kane and co. don a shirt with a special European Championship badge.

Spain will also be able to make this change if they are to win the encounter, and it will last until the start of the next major competition: the 2026 World Cup in the United States. The Spanish are likely to be slight favourites heading into the final after producing a series of stunning displays en route to Berlin.

However, with one game left to be played, anything could happen. One certainty is that one of these two teams will sport an eye-catching badge featuring the words 'UEFA European Champions'.

Italy wore the badge on their kit after defeating England in the Euro 2020 final, and they kept it until their final game before the 2022 World Cup kicked off in Qatar. The Azzurri are the most recent team to use the badge after Portugal did so following their Euro 2016 success.

England Close in on History

It's been a tournament full of individual brilliance

After a shaky group stage, Southgate and his players have grown into the tournament in recent games. An incredible last-gasp Jude Bellingham overhead kick saved the nation from early elimination against Slovakia in the round of 16 before a penalty shootout was needed to defeat Switzerland in the quarter-finals.

A change of system against the Swiss may have been the catalyst for success as the manager stuck to his guns for the semi-final tie against the Netherlands. A tense affair between two evenly matched sides was decided by a late Ollie Watkins strike into the bottom corner.

Southgate has improved his decision-making as the competition has gone on, as shown by his choice to bring Watkins on for a struggling Harry Kane instead of Ivan Toney, who impressed in his cameos in the previous two matches. The Three Lions are now one game away from not only lifting the trophy but making a huge change to their first-team kit.