Highlights England return to action in September as they face Ireland in the Nations League.

For the first time in eight years, a man other than Gareth Southgate will select a squad and a starting line-up for the Three Lions.

Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins each enjoyed productive Euro 2024 campaigns but did not play as often as they would have liked.

So, the Gareth Southgate era is over. England's most successful manager since Sir Alf Ramsey didn't get the send-off he would have wanted but his tenure will, in time, be fondly remembered. Two Euros finals, a World Cup semi-final and a World Cup quarter-final, with countless memorable nights along the way - the football may not have been spectacular, but the journey was, and fans will hope Southgate's successor can deliver more of the same, only with silverware to boot.

The identity of England's next manager is not yet known, but there are a few obvious names in the frame. Graham Potter and Eddie Howe are among the leading English candidates, while Mauricio Pochettino is available should he choose to dip his toes into international management.

A couple of the gripes that England fans had with Southgate, particularly during Euro 2024, was that he was too loyal to certain players, and that he didn't get the best out of the stars he undeniably had at his disposal. Whoever takes over will be tasked with getting England's group of brilliant young players to gel, and GIVEMESPORT has come up with a line-up that should be considered when the Three Lions return to action against Ireland in the Nations League on September 7.

England's goalscorers at Euro 2024 Player Goals scored Harry Kane 3 Jude Bellingham 2 Cole Palmer 1 Ollie Watkins 1 Bukayo Saka 1

Goalkeeper and Defence

Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Guehi, Shaw

Although they fell behind in every knock-out game, England were largely solid in defence throughout the tournament, conceding six goals in seven games. Kyle Walker was, for once, the weak link in the side, being caught out of position for both of Spain's goals during the final.

Walker has been an incredible player for club and country in recent years, but he will be 36 when the next World Cup comes around, and England should be building towards the future. Trent Alexander-Arnold was not used as frequently as he would have hoped at the Euros, and England's next manager will hope to get more out of him than Southgate did.

Harry Maguire has work to do to earn back his place in the team and the fact that he simply wasn't missed at the tournament doesn't bode well for his chances. Maguire was a Southgate favourite, and it's hard to imagine the next manager will be as fiercely loyal to the Manchester United defender as the former boss was.

Midfielders

Mainoo, Rice, Bellingham

Declan Rice fielded plenty of criticism for his form during the tournament, particularly in the final, but it is still a stretch to say he should be dropped for England's next game. The Arsenal midfielder has played in all 19 of the Three Lions' matches at the last three international tournaments, and given he is still only 25, he will arguably be in his peak years when the next three take place.

One assumes Kobbie Mainoo will go from strength to strength, while no manager in the world would be dropping Jude Bellingham. Bellingham wasn't at his best during the Euros but was England's shining light in the final and, of course, kept them in the tournament with a stunning effort during the last-16 win over Slovakia.

Attack

Saka, Palmer, Watkins

This is where changes should be made, and they are perhaps changes that should have been made from the start against Spain in the final. Southgate is a risk-averse manager and was never going to drop Harry Kane for the Berlin showpiece, but he perhaps should have done.

Kane was not at his best throughout the tournament. He was probably not fully fit, and his physical state may be back to 100 per cent by the time the September international break rolls around, but if it isn't, Watkins will be on hand to fill in. Watkins' movement caused problems for Denmark and the Netherlands on England's route to the final, and perhaps he would've provided another memorable moment in the final had he been handed a chance from the start.

Phil Foden was extremely fortunate to line up in all seven of England's games at the tournament and ended it without a goal or an assist to his name. Former teammate Cole Palmer looked bright and fearless every time he came on, assisting Watkins' equaliser and scoring England's leveller against Spain.