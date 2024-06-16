Highlights Euro 2024 will have six groups of four teams, with the top two advancing automatically – while four third-placed teams also go through.

If teams are tied on points, head-to-head performance will be the first metric used to decide final group standings.

There are a number of other tie-breakers that could also potentially come into importance.

With Euro 2024 now upon us, there will be much excitement over the next month as the best footballing nations across Europe try to go deep into the tournament. The first task for all countries will be to get out of the group stages.

With 24 teams competing in Germany, there are six groups – from A to F – all made up of four teams. In each group, two teams will automatically qualify for the next stage. What's more, this time around, in four of the six groups, the third-placed team will also make it into the Round of 16.

With those extra spots up for grabs, the group stages could be more dramatic than ever. And, if teams are level on points, they will have to be separated somehow. Here are the rules for such instances at Euro 2024.

How Groups Will Be Decided if Teams Level on Points

Head-to-head record key

Whereas in other competitions, such as the Premier League, goal difference would separate two teams level on points, this will not be the case at the European Championships this summer. Instead, the final table ranking will be decided on a head-to-head record.

Indeed, if two nations are tied, the first tie-breaker to determine their final positioning will come down to how the teams performed when directly coming up against one another.

If that game ended up as a draw, however, a new deciding factor will have to come into question. This is where goal difference and goals scored between the countries in question return to the fore. And failing that, it is who has the most wins.

Fascinatingly, if there are two teams who are somehow equal in all of the aforementioned ranking factors, the group could then be decided by one final penalty shootout to work out the final placings. This would require a remarkable series of events to ever occur, though and would only happen if the two teams in question were playing against each other in the final group game.

If a penalty shootout is not possible, it would then be decided by who has the better disciplinary records across the group as a whole. Finally, if all else fails, it will be done by who had the highest position in the European Qualifiers ranking. Although, as Germany didn't have to qualify for the home tournament, their situation would be settled by drawing lots.

Group Stage Points system

As ever, teams will be rewarded by points depending on how they perform in each of their three group games. The points system, universal in professional football, is as follows:

Win: 3 points for a victory

Draw: 1 point for a draw.

Lose: 0 points for a defeat.

Tie Breakers In Order

Head-to-head record

Goal difference

Goals scored

Most wins

Penalty shootout - if teams in question play in final group game

Best discipline

European Qualifiers ranking (or drawing lots if Germany are involved)

How Third-Place Teams Qualify for Knockouts

Three teams in four of the six groups will reach the next round

With four of the six groups having three qualification places this year, there is an even greater margin for error should a few of the big names slip up. It's quite a simple process to make the cut too.

As ever, the top two in each of the six final tournament groups will proceed to the Round of 16 automatically. And then, the four best third-placed finishers will make it to the next stage as well.

These teams will be ranked in terms of how many points they have picked up. If a tiebreaker is needed, seeing as head-to-head won't be a possible comparison, the qualifiers will be decided by these factors:

Points

Goal difference

Goals scored

Wins

Disciplinary points total

European Qualifiers ranking or drawing lots if Germany are involved

It will certainly be interesting to see if the tournament gets to a stage where any of the more obscure tie-breakers have to come into play. With every chance to qualify for the knockouts, there should be no excuses for the favourites, such as England, France and Portugal, who should get out of their groups with relative ease.