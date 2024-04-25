Highlights Formula 1 could once again see a change to their point scoring system.

From 2025 onwards, the top 12 finishers could receive points, rather than just the top 10.

This would mean Haas would have an extra 12 points this season, and Mercedes would have an extra six.

Formula 1's new proposal for a refreshed points system could have significant ramifications on the future of the sport, but how would these proposed and potential changes affect the current standings? Well, thanks to Planet F1, we have found out!

The points system could be expanded as soon as next season so that the top 12 finishes are awarded points, up from the current top 10 finishes. The proposal will be discussed at the next meeting of the F1 commission, which is Thursday (25th of April) and it is expected the concept will require further meetings and consideration before any action is confirmed.

The Current Points System in F1

The top 10 finishers get points, and a bonus point for the fastest lap

The current points system gives points to the top 10 in the following order: 25-18-15-12-10-8-6-4-2-1. There is also a bonus point awarded to the driver who secured the fastest lap inside the top 10 finishers. Max Verstappen currently sits at the top of the standings on 110 points after the first five races of the season, comfortably ahead of his fellow Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, who has 85 points.

F1 has tweaked its points system on a few occasions in the past. Prior to the changes in 2003, only the top six finishers were awarded points. The current system was then introduced in 2010, while the bonus point for the fastest lap was added in 2019.



The Proposed New Point Scoring System

Points for top 12 finishers

The new proposed system would give points to the top 12 in the following order: 25-18-15-12-10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1.

The top seven finishes are unaffected by these changes, but the hope is to make the middle and back of the grid more competitive, rewarding consistency for the racers and teams that are unlikely to compete for the top places. The bonus point for the fastest lap would also be extended to the top 12 finishers.

The new system would offer a more accurate picture of the season. It has been noted that some drivers could have a relatively decent season, finishing consistently in 11th or 12th, but could lose out at the end of the season to a driver that has one exceptional finish in the top 10, but finishes back of the grid in every other race. The new changes look to combat this. Having more points to fight for and adding more excitement to the middle of the grid will undoubtedly help to make F1 more enjoyable for the spectators.

How This Year's Current Standings Would Look

Haas would be the big winners, as well as Lewis Hamilton

The changes are unlikely to come in until at least 2025, but it is interesting to see how these changes might impact a Formula 1 season. Haas would be the biggest winners from the potential points system change, gaining an extra 12 points. With the team's current tally standing at just five, Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen would benefit massively, leapfrogging RB in the standings to sixth.

Points gained under the proposed new scoring system Constructors Points gained How many points they'd have Haas 12 17 (6th) Mercedes 6 58 (4th) Aston Martin 6 46 (5th) Williams 5 5 (8th) McLaren 4 100 (3rd) RB 3 10 (7th) Stake 2 2 (T9) Alpine 2 2 (T9) Red Bull 0 195 (1st) Ferrari 0 151 (2nd)

Lewis Hamilton would also receive a significant boost, collecting six points for Mercedes. Meanwhile, Daniel Ricciardo would pick up his first point of the season for an 11th-place finish in Australia.

Aston Martin, Williams, and McLaren are the other big winners, picking up six, five, and four points respectively. RB would receive an extra three points, and Stake and Alpine would both secure two more points. Red Bull and Ferrari are yet to finish outside the top five this season, when completing a Grand Prix, so their points tally would be unaffected.

It will be interesting to see if the proposed changes move ahead, and fans will be keeping a close eye out to see how they may change the future of the sport.

