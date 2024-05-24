Highlights The NBA has witnessed legends like Magic and Bird, and later, Jordan, setting high standards for the next generation.

LeBron James elevated the title of being the face of basketball, setting new standards in greatness on and off the court.

The NBA is on the verge of a new blueprint, challenging players like Curry, Edwards, Tatum, and Morant to rise as the next legends.

We live in exciting times when it comes to the NBA. The league is loaded with young talent, unlike anything we’ve seen before.

The bottom line is this: LeBron James and Stephen Curry won’t be around for much longer. This has fans thinking: whose turn is next to carry the mantle? Which player is best positioned to evolve the blueprint left by James and Curry?

In order for us to reach a reasonable answer to this highly subjective question, we must understand its evolution, and more importantly, the long history of the NBA.

Salvaging a Sinking Ship: A New Rivalry

Bird and Johnson helped save the NBA with their rivalry

The rivalry between Magic Johnson and Larry Bird was the start of modern basketball, forever changing the way fans see and understand the game.

What made Bird and Johnson co-faces of the NBA wasn’t just their incredibly skilled games. It wasn’t just because one was an insane passer and the other an incredible shooter. It was the clash they created between two of the most historic franchises in the NBA. You’ve probably heard at some point that Magic and Bird ‘saved’ the NBA.

There's plenty of truth to that statement. But then again, the league had already seen guys similar in aura to these two: Julius Erving, Jerry West, Moses Malone, and others. But because the Boston Celtics-LA Lakers clash brought so much thrill and lure to the game, Magic and Bird — being the superstars they were — were credited for igniting the fiercest rivalry in sports.

They helped capture the awe of fans globally, in a way that no two superstar athletes had ever done before.

1983 NBA All-Star Game: Popular Vote Player Votes Julius Erving 707,012 Moses Malone 687,741 Magic Johnson 578,795 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 545,568 Isiah Thomas 484,039 Maurice Lucas 431,288 Larry Bird 419,327

In Johnson’s case, he led the most dynamic brand of offense ever, known officially as Showtime, where he would pull off some of the most wicked-looking passes that seemed impossible. Larry Bird led an explosive offense, too. But he also quickly became known as one of the most ruthless competitors ever. He once scored 60 points as players on the opposing bench sat there cheering him on.

By the mid-1980s, the league stumbled upon a changing of the guard. It was unexpected. The next player to carry the mantle didn't just further the growing legacy of the NBA. He forever evolved the blueprint, combining his innovative touch and awe-inspiring performances.

An Insurmountable Standard

Michael Jordan took the mantle as the NBA's GOAT

In 1984, there was a kid known as 'Mike.' Not ‘MJ,’ not ‘Air Jordan,’ not ‘His Airness.' They called him Mike, at least for now.

Mike’s entrance into the NBA came when the league had never seen a 6'6" shooting guard score so effortlessly, let alone seeing a guy that size revolutionize the sport.

With his movement, playstyle, swagger, and overall grace, the NBA and its fans witnessed something brand new. Fans were used to one of two things: seeing big men with superstar low-post abilities, or skilled perimeter players with solid passing and shooting skills.

But when Michael Jordan burst onto the stage in 1984, he did so with admiration for what Johnson and Bird had done. Jordan had been in awe of the two Hall of Famers since he was a young boy. But now that he was ready to wield the stage, it was time for him to raise the bar to astronomical levels.

Most Points By a Rookie In a Season (Total) Player Season Points Wilt Chamberlain 1959 2707 Walt Bellamy 1961 2495 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 1969 2361 Elvin Hayes 1968 2327 Michael Jordan 1984 2313

In just his rookie season, Jordan led the NBA in points and was fourth in steals. He had the highest P.E.R. for a rookie in league history, made the All-Star Team, won Rookie of The Year, and finished sixth in MVP voting. Fresh out of college, fans began looking at the game differently by moving Michael Jordan into his own category. They started comparing other players to him because he became the golden standard.

Larry Bird once described him as “the most awesome player in the NBA.” Even after Jordan’s team was swept in the first round at the hands of the Celtics, the world was convinced this guy was in a league of his own. The game was now about finding a transcendent perimeter player who could score, defend, and fly through the air like Michael Jordan.

For over a decade, Jordan was the face of the NBA. Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were supposed to run the NBA for at least a decade. But because of Jordan, their reign ended after only a few years. Jordan's force field was just that massive.

By the time the mid-90s approached, Jordan was already being called the greatest player ever, and he wasn't even done yet. Back then, it was unusual to see a player with Michael Jordan's longevity. The NBA knew Jordan's time was going to end sooner or later. Now the question was: whose turn would it be next?

This was interesting. After Jordan's reign, the NBA reverted to the position it was in with Johnson and Bird, although for slightly different reasons. The next pair of potential future greats? Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

Changing The Blueprint

LeBron James dominated right away

Generally speaking, the next prodigy is often compared to the current best player or face of the league. But even though James came seven years after Bryant, no one was calling him the next Kobe. They were calling him the next MJ, putting James in a different limelight while simultaneously putting Bryant on a reduced scale.

Here's the remarkable thing about Bryant: he wasn't ever fazed by James. At least it didn't appear that way from the outside. Bryant liked James and respected his game, and vice versa. James called Bryant the game's best player when he entered the league in 2003.

The date was January 12, 2004: two of the marquee names in sports went head-to-head. While that game wasn’t anything to write home about because of Bryant’s early exit, it created a friendly rivalry between the two. This rivalry wasn’t just fueled by fans debating who would go down as the better player. This was a race to achieve the standard that was set by Jordan.

James' aura simply loomed large.

By year three in the NBA, he accumulated 2.2 million fan votes for the NBA All-Star Game: a staggering number that not even Kobe Bryant could hit in his first nine years in the NBA.

The year was 2006: Bryant had a smidge more votes than the 21-year-old James. But in 2007, James was up to 2.5 million votes… while Bryant -- in the midst of his NBA prime -- was down at 2.1 million.

Nicknamed the ‘King’ and ‘The Chosen One,' James, at 6’9”, with super athleticism, speed, and agility, was stunning to look at. He wore No. 23 and had a high-flying game like Jordan. Even though their playstyles didn't match, James was at least in the ballpark when it came to carrying an intense persona.

Later that same season, James ran through a tough Eastern Conference, most notably his series performances against the Detroit Pistons in the East Semifinals. James scored 48 points in Detroit at 22 years old: a performance that cemented him as the most followed and most talked about athlete in basketball.

While Bryant’s reign of dominance certainly wasn't over, there wasn’t any question at this point that James was the face of basketball.

Quite remarkably, James has maintained the mantle even 17 years later. At 39 years old, James received over 5 million fan votes for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

James took the throne in the 2000s and all he’s done since then is set the bar higher and higher, including his role in his communities. James has walked a tightrope over his 21 seasons in the NBA. But to his credit, no crimes, no scandals, no run-ins with the law, no outside babies, no social media missteps. Not a single blemish on his resume off the court.

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird created a legacy. Michael Jordan set the standard. Then, James came rushing in. Not only did he snatch the mantle, he authored a new blueprint. He elevated this mythical title to a newer standard. Being the face of basketball was once about being the best, the flashiest, and the coolest player in the world.

Thanks to James, you must match the greatness of your predecessors. But to reach the next gear, you must find avenues to add your own spin to the blueprint.

James figured out what it means to have a voice off the court. This presence carries massive weight.

For the most part, James hasn't had his mantle contested during his prime. Throughout his time in the NBA, James has really only encountered one player who came close to pulling the kind of weight he can: Stephen Curry.

Courting The Next in Line

Who is poised to take the throne?

Curry is a great example of what it takes to potentially become the face of the NBA. Quite frankly, if James had not remained so dominant even into his mid-30s, Curry's opportunity would have been there.

He changed the game, revolutionized the game, and had the entire world clamoring after he would do something most nights we had not seen before. Fresh off snagging the MVP award in 2015, Curry entered the conversation after being named unanimous MVP in 2016!

So, who will come after James and Curry? Which player in the NBA right now is best suited to match his predecessor’s greatness, charisma, discipline, and off-court presence?

The NBA has been growing with universal talent right in front of our very eyes.

Not only is the global appeal at an all-time high -- this is an era where the majority of the leagues' top players are foreign-born.

Unless Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant, or another talented youngster has something to say about taking the 'Face of the NBA' title, the league might be headed toward a brand-new blueprint.