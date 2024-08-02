Highlights Olympics viewers have been left stunned by the distance of the archery range in Paris, reaching a whopping 230 feet.

Archery has a rich history with the Olympics, facing love and hate over the decades before making a return in 1972.

The amount of precision and skill needed in archery, along with the shocking target distance, has shocked novice viewers.

Avid Olympics watchers were this week left stunned - not by a shock defeat, not by a controversial decision, but by the length of an archery range. At a staggering 230 feet (70 metres), those watching along were quick to point out just how far that really is.

Over the decades, archery has had a love-hate relationship with the Olympics. Debuting at the 1900 Paris Games, the event went on to feature in three other Games before being fully scrapped from the schedule in 1920. The formation of the global governing body World Archery in 1931 fought for its return where, since 1972, the sport made its competitive Olympic return, where it has remained to this day.

Target archery revolves around shooting arrows at a stationary circle target, with the hopes of collating the most points from a range of one to 10. The target range refers to the distance between an archer and the target they are aiming for.

Fans Stunned by Distance of Archery Range

Taking to social media, spectators present at the Esplanade les Invalides archery stage were keen to express just how surprised they were by what they were seeing.

“Anyone else’s mind blown when you realise how far away the Olympics archery target is?!” asked one watcher on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a video showcasing the distance a shot has to travel in order to reach the target board.

“In my mind I knew it was far, but then you see it, and it’s incredible,” said another, accompanying a wide image that manages to highlight just how far the 230 feet is.

This newfound information to most novice archery watchers shattered the dreams of those who naively thought they too would be good enough to suddenly pick up the sport, favouring themselves a shot at featuring at Los Angeles 2028.

“I think archery is the perfect example of an ‘I could do that!’ Olympic sport when, in actual fact, 99% of us couldn’t even reach the target, never mind hit it,” added another watcher.

“I mean if you can pull the draw weight of the bow you can REACH it, but hitting it accurately is a whole other ball game,” weighed in another.

Like most sports, archery is heavily influenced by the weather conditions when played outdoors, making the need for modern equipment and a range of precision training all the more important. This, combined with the astonishing target distance, has proved to shock those learning just how difficult archery really is.

Archery at the Paris Olympics

So far, the Paris 2024 Games’ archery has been dominated by the sport’s favourites, South Korea. In an incredibly impressive nature, they hold a range of Olympic records as archery’s most successful nation, where, before stepping foot in Paris, they had won 27 gold, nine silver, and seven bronze medals.

They have won medals in the event consecutively across the last 10 Olympic Games, winning gold medals in the women’s team event since the category’s introduction in 1988 - last week’s win taking their record into double digits.