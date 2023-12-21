Highlights The Cleveland Browns have overcome the adversity of four different starting quarterbacks and are likely to make the playoffs.

Joe Flacco provides the Browns with postseason experience that is unprecedented since their reinstatement.

Flacco's playoff prowess rivals that of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

The Cleveland Browns’ 2023 season has appeared headed for disaster at every turn. From superstar running back Nick Chubb’s terrifying season-ending injury in Week 2 to Deshaun Watson’s year ending prematurely because of shoulder surgery and every other key player missing action along the way, they easily could have thrown in the towel. But they haven't.

Despite starting four different quarterbacks over a 10-week stretch (Weeks 4-13), the Browns sit squarely in the AFC’s No. 5 position, possess a 90 percent chance to make the playoffs, and still somehow hold an outside shot—eight percent, according to ESPN's Football Power Index—of winning the AFC North.

Earlier this season, this writer made the bold claim that Cleveland could win a playoff game with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson at the offense’s helm. It stands to reason the Browns would be able to do the same, and potentially more, with Joe Flacco running the show.

Flacco feels rejuvenated in Cleveland

Taking part in a playoff chase has him filled with child-like energy

Flacco has bounced around the league following his unceremonious departure from the Baltimore Ravens, who moved on from the then 11-year veteran in favor of 2018 first-round pick Lamar Jackson, during the 2019 offseason. A trade sent him to the Denver Broncos, where Flacco spent one year before landing with the New York Jets.

He then signed on as the Philadelphia Eagles’ backup in the offseason of 2021, but was shipped back to the Jets in October of that year and was on their roster until his contract expired. He'd been sitting on his couch since then—until Cleveland came calling and signed him to their practice squad as DTR’s backup in late November this year.

After such a whirlwind, it’s fair to assume Flacco never truly anticipated another opportunity to fight for a Super Bowl as a starting quarterback. Yet, nearly nine years removed from his last postseason start, he is in line to make another run at a championship. You can see how much it means to him in his postgame comments following the Browns’ 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14, when he told his teammates he “feels like a 10-year-old kid out there.”

Flacco brings the Browns unprecedented postseason experience

He provides guidance and leadership backed by years of playoff battles

Following Cleveland’s reinstatement to the NFL in 1999, the Browns have made the playoffs just twice (2002 & 2020). Flacco, meanwhile, started postseason games in six different seasons during his Baltimore tenure.

Through all the turmoil in his career, Flacco’s trademark steadiness on a play-to-play basis remains. His teammates picked up on it the moment he stepped into the huddle.

The presence and poise he provides this talented but unproven Cleveland squad is immeasurable, and was already on display after the win over Jacksonville. The Browns having a calming influence at the wheel when things get tumultuous is not something with which they have been blessed in recent history, and it gives them a much better chance at reaching their potential.

He has delivered on the game’s biggest stage and holds many postseason accolades

The nickname “Joe Cool” is synonymous with Joe Montana in NFL circles, but throughout his time as a Raven, Flacco earned the moniker. This not only arose from the unflappable nature discussed earlier, but his penchant for big playoff performances.

Outside of his rookie and sophomore campaigns—in which he was asked to supplement a dominant defense rather than shoulder the load—Flacco has been fantastic in January and beyond. Over his last 10 playoff starts, he has recorded a passer rating above 100.0 on six occasions, with just one rating below 90.0 in the same stretch.

His 2012 playoff stat line is infamous: through four games, he tossed 11 touchdowns and no interceptions, led the Ravens to a Super Bowl victory, and claimed Super Bowl MVP honors. The only other player in NFL history to do the same? Joe Montana.

JOE FLACCO - 2012 POSTSEASON PLAYOFF ROUND YARDS TOUCHDOWNS INTERCEPTIONS PASSER RATING AFC WILD CARD 282 2 0 125.6 AFC DIVISIONAL 331 3 0 116.2 AFC CHAMPIONSHIP 240 3 0 106.2 SUPER BOWL 287 3 0 124.2

What makes Flacco’s postseason success even more impressive is his best games have come in hostile environments. He is tied with Tom Brady for the most road playoff wins in NFL history (seven) and is the only starting quarterback to defeat Brady in Foxborough (home of the Patriots' Gillette Stadium) multiple times in postseason play. In Baltimore’s Super Bowl run, Flacco sent both Brady and Peyton Manning home with back-to-back road triumphs.

Flacco may not be in the same conversation as the all-time NFL greats, but there also aren't many that can match his playoff history and record (10-5). A deep push with the Browns, of all franchises, would resemble Kurt Warner’s run as the Arizona Cardinals starter in 2008—Flacco’s rookie year—and stoke the flames of his once hotly-debated elite status.

His personal motivation, coupled with the hunger of the Dawg Pound and a dynamic defense, could mean something previously unfathomable is in store: a Lombardi Trophy in Cleveland.

