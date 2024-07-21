Highlights Premier League teams will embark on global pre-season tours this summer ahead of the new season.

Manchester United are set to travel the most miles (16,213) with fixtures in the USA & Scotland.

Everton are set for a more low-key pre-season spending it in England and Ireland.

With Euro 2024 and Copa America now over, the focus of many fans across England and indeed the world will be on the return of the Premier League.

With the new season set to kick off on Friday 16 August, teams have started to up their preparations in the past few days or so. With that in mind, over the coming days and weeks clubs will be jetting off across the globe – unless you are Everton – to take part in pre-season tours.

Not only, are they a good way of getting teams to bond and work on tactics and fitness ahead of the new campaign, but they're also a great way to spread the brand, drumming up interest from new potential fanbases as well as cementing the love of already loyal supporters who usually have to watch on from afar.

Of course, sending mass groups of footballers on private jets across the plan isn't great for the environment and too much travel can also be detrimental to players in terms of fatigue. With all that in mind, it's interesting to see which team will clock up the most miles this summer.

Premier League Teams Pre-Season Travel Club Expected Miles Pre-Season Locations Man United 16,213 Scotland, USA, England Arsenal 15,014 USA, England Tottenham 12,827 Scotland, England, Japan, South Korea Chelsea 12,612 USA, England Brighton 11,970 Japan, England Newcastle 11,800 Japan, England Aston Villa 11,777 USA, Slovakia, England Wolves 11,320 USA, England Bournemouth 10,983 USA, England West Ham 10,286 Austria, USA, England Man City 9,795 USA, England Crystal Palace 8,909 USA, England Liverpool 8,246 USA, England Nottingham Forest 5,278 England, Spain, Greece Brentford 4,101 England, Portugal Ipswich 2,585 Austria, England Fulham 2,253 Portugal, Germany Southampton 2068 England, Spain Leicester 1,388 England, Germany, France Everton 700 England, Ireland

Teams Off to America

Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Wolves, Bournemouth, West Ham, Manchester City, Liverpool

Of the English teams, Manchester United are set to pick up the most air miles this summer (16,213). The Red Devils actually begin not too far from home, taking on Rangers in Edinburgh, before heading to the US to play matches in Los Angeles, San Deigo and South Carolina.

Over in America, they will meet Arsenal, who rank second on this list (15,014 miles), as well as Liverpool. The Gunners will also take on the Reds – meeting in Philadelphia on 1 August – having already come up against Bournemouth in LA earlier on in their trip. Mikel Arteta's men then finish preparations back in London with games against Bayer Leverkusen and Lyon.

Chelsea rank fourth on this list and they will be among the likes of Aston Villa, Manchester City, West Ham and Wolves who also spend their summer in the evidently popular USA.

Teams Off to Asia

Tottenham, Brighton and Newcastle

Tottenham are set to spend their summer in Asia. South Korea has been a popular pre-season location for Spurs in recent years, having visited in 2017 and 2022, but this will be the first time Asian icon Son Heung-min has represented the club as captain in his home country.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With 120 strikes, Son Heung-min has the most goals by an Asian player in Premier League history.

They will also spend some time in Japan, having last visited way back in 1991. They will play Vissel Kobe in Tokyo. Incidentally, both

Newcastle and Brighton will be spending time in the same city, however, none of the three teams will play against one another during their time in the continent.

Teams Off to Europe

Nottingham Forest, Brentford, Ipswich, Fulham, Southampton, Leicester City, Everton

For some teams, pre-season will be spent a lot closer to home. This could be about trying to save a little money, although that's not necessarily the case.

Everton are set to do the least amount of travelling, clocking up just 700 miles while playing games in England and Ireland. The club's financial issues have been well-documented and penny-pinching may be needed as they look to find a new owner after takeover talks with The Friedkin Group collapsed.

Nottingham Forest and Southampton will get to enjoy the sunny delights of Spain (with the former also visiting Greece). While Fulham won't be far off as they visit Marco Silva's native Portugal, alongside Brentford, as well as heading to Germany.

Leicester City will also spend some time in Germany as well as France. Fellow newly promoted side Ipswich Town are also heading to Europe to play three times in Austria.

