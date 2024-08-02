Highlights Every Premier League club will travel to the home of an opposition team for half of their 38 top-flight matches each season.

England's top-flight is particularly London-centric, boasting as many as seven sides from the capital city.

Fans from northern England have to travel further and pay more money to follow their clubs compared to supporters based in the south.

The format of England's top flight has remained almost entirely unchanged since William McGregor, a member of Aston Villa's board, came up with the idea of a unified football league over a cup of coffee in the cafe next to his drapery shop in 1888. Yellow cards, substitutions and even penalty spots had not been invented, but the concept of home and away games has been ever-present.

Alongside a slate of home fixtures, each Premier League team and their loyal set of fans have to embark upon 19 away trips spread across the nine-month campaign. England's top flight is watched around the world and has evolved into an increasingly national affair, taking in teams from across the width and breadth of the country.

The collection of top-flight clubs each season naturally impacts everyone else's travel schedule. While certain sets of players are forced to cover more ground than others, spare a thought for the supporters who have to fund these circuitous journeys. Here's a look at the distance each team will have to travel throughout the 2024/25 campaign and how much it will cost fans.

How Far Every Premier League Club Has to Travel in 2024/25 Rank Team Total Distance (miles) Cost of Fuel per Fan 1. Newcastle United 9,444 £1,417 2. Everton 6,510 £978 3. Liverpool 6,458 £969 4. Bournemouth 6,404 £962 5. Manchester City 6,095 £914 6. Manchester United 6,086 £913 7. Ipswich Town 5,884 £883 8. Brighton & Hove Albion 5,805 £871 9. Southampton 5,526 £823 10. Wolverhampton Wanderers 4,742 £711 11. Nottingham Forest 4,654 £698 12. Crystal Palace 4,590 £689 13. West Ham United 4,427 £664 14. Aston Villa 4,422 £663 15. Leicester City 4,305 £646 16. Fulham 4,109 £616 17. Brentford 4,103 £615 18. Chelsea 4,093 £614 19. Tottenham Hotspur 4,083 £612 20. Arsenal 3,966 £595

London Clubs Spared Excessive Travel

Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea are the biggest beneficiaries

When the Football League was first formed by 12 founding members in 1888, Birmingham's Aston Villa were the most southerly club. It's a very different picture these days. As many as seven teams - more than a third of the entire division - are located within the confines of the M25. The proliferation of London clubs ensures that these capital teams will travel the least amount of distance across the campaign.

Arsenal only have to venture 3,966 miles. Their north London rivals, Tottenham, and the west London trio of Chelsea, Fulham and Brentford, barely rack up more than 4,000 miles. But what this capital contingent lacks in distance is made up for in derbies.

Certain Premier League rivalries are fiercer than others. Arsenal's trip to Craven Cottage will have nowhere near the same significance as their date with chief adversaries, Tottenham Hotspur. However, Arsene Wenger - Arsenal's greatest manager of all time - always insisted that the proximity between London teams does add an extra edge to proceedings.

For the northern clubs that have to travel considerably further, this argument may not conjure much sympathy. Manchester United's legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson used to scoff at Wenger's excuses. "Arsenal always complain about the London derbies, but I can't work that one out," he would sniff. "They've lost only one in three years, haven't they?" Mikel Arteta's iteration of Arsenal have been similarly dominant, losing just one of 12 capital clashes on the road in the last two seasons.

Merseyside Rivals Impacted by Relegation

The new lineup of Premier League clubs has left a mark on Liverpool and Everton

Everton and Liverpool fans will make the shortest trips in the Premier League for each of the two Merseyside derbies this season. The team coaches which travel the 1.7 miles between the stadiums separated by Stanley Park will spend a grand total of 26p on fuel. This simple derby journey is an anomaly for two clubs that have to schlep around 6,500 miles this term.

The relegation of two northern clubs - Burnley and Sheffield United, who have been replaced by Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton - has given Liverpool and Everton even more ground to cover. Arne Slot's first game in charge of the Reds is a 491-mile trek down to Ipswich in Suffolk on the opening Saturday of the new campaign.

There's an argument to be made that fans of the Toffees are best off staying at home. Only rock-bottom Sheffield United scored fewer away goals than Everton (18) last season.

Mixed Bag for Newly Promoted Trio

Ipswich and Southampton will travel further than Leicester

Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton boasted the three best away records in last season's Championship. The Foxes have been given the best geographical chances of replicating that form out of the newly promoted trio. Former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is taking charge of a Midlands club that will barely rack up 4,000 miles on the odometer this term. Only five London clubs have a shorter collective journey than Leicester.

Despite residing on the heavily populated south coast - within 150 miles of Bournemouth, Brighton and even Brentford - Southampton will travel more than 5,500 miles across the campaign. Ipswich Town are scheduled to rack up a similar total from their home of Portman Road in Suffolk.

It's been 22 years since the Tractor Boys were last in England's top flight. Back in 2001/02, there were still six sides from London in the Premier League. But the northern half of the division was bolstered by three clubs above Manchester. These days, there is only one team from the North East.

Isolated Newcastle United

The Magpies are on their own in the North East

Newcastle United had the rare treat of playing their northern neighbours Sunderland in the third round of last season's FA Cup. The Magpies have not shared the top flight with those familiar foes since 2016. Middlesbrough, the third giant based just south of Hadrian's Wall, have not returned to the Premier League since suffering relegation in 2017.

All on their own in the northeastern tip of England, Newcastle have to cover more than 9,000 miles to fulfil the list of away fixtures. The shortest journey for Eddie Howe's side is the 287-mile round trip down to Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.

Perhaps it's not surprising that Newcastle suffered on their arduous travels last term. The Magpies collected just 20 points from their 19 away games compared to the swollen tally of 40 at St James' Park. No side in the division had a larger gap between home and away results last season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The home stadiums of Newcastle United and Bournemouth are separated by 695 miles - the largest distance between any grounds in the 2024/25 Premier League season.

