The 2005 Champions League final is celebrated as one of football's most epic battles. In the enchanting city of Istanbul, Liverpool and AC Milan engaged in a contest that would etch itself into the annals of football history, sparking a rivalry that would forever captivate the imagination of fans whenever these two giants meet on the European stage.

Milan took a commanding 3-0 lead by half-time, with Paolo Maldini and Hernan Crespo getting on the scoresheet. However, Liverpool's miraculous comeback transpired in just five minutes during the second half. Steven Gerrard's header in the 54th minute was followed by Vladimir Smicer’s strike and Xabi Alonso’s rebound after a saved penalty, leveling the score at 3-3.

In the shootout, Liverpool maintained their poise as Serginho, Andrea Pirlo, and Andriy Shevchenko all missed their penalties, securing a 3-2 victory and their fifth European Cup. Jerzy Dudek’s heroics, including a stunning double save against Shevchenko in extra time, were pivotal. However, recent social media footage has since revealed Dudek’s early advance during Pirlo’s penalty, which has added an extra layer of controversy to the legendary final.

Related 9 Greatest Champions League Finals of All Time (Ranked) The Champions League always produces some incredible matches, so here are the nine greatest finals in the competition's history.

Dudek's Controversial Penalty Save

He took a fair few liberties to prevent Pirlo from scoring

In today’s technological era, goalkeepers face relentless scrutiny for even the slightest encroachment off their line. Yet, in 2005, the strict rule mandating that keepers stay on their line during penalties had yet to be enforced. Even so, the footage from that unforgettable night is still astonishing.

As the great Andrea Pirlo ran up to take Milan's second spot-kick, Dudek was clearly at least four yards off his line. The former Poland international certainly wouldn't get away with that nowadays, and because of rule changes since then, rival fans have continued to trivialise the historic comeback in an attempt at downplaying Liverpool's unprecedented achievement.

Even in the last few years, there have been criticism of the final. One X user said, "If Dudek was any further off his line he could have shook Pirlo's hand," while another added, "Liverpool's 'Miracle of Istanbul' is the biggest myth and con in world football." Meanwhile, a third user commented, "This is allowed when you play for Liverpool, obviously." Others have called Dudek's save from Pirlo as "bonkers" and "wild".

Related 2005 Champions League Squad List Swap Cost Stephen Warnock £200k Stephen Warnock lost love for his boyhood club, Liverpool, after a mix-up involving the team sheet ahead of the 2005 Champions League final.

Dudek's Other Penalties

It wasn't the only time the Polish icon broke modern-day laws

Dudek's daring forays off his line were not limited to just one occasion, either. He charged forward against Kaka as well, though the Brazilian managed to keep his composure and score.

Interestingly, Dudek repeated his heroics a year later when Liverpool defeated West Ham on penalties in the FA Cup final. It is a lesser-documented controversy by rival fans, but the then-32-year-old also revealed that backup keeper Scott Carson and goalkeeping coach Jose Ochotorena served crucial roles in both shootout triumphs.

"I'm not sure if many people noticed this, but it was actually Scott who would raise his hands to signal which way I should dive," he wrote in his autobiography, A Big Pole in our Goal.

"Ocho would look at his notes and tell him which arm to raise as each of their players walked down towards me."

What The Law Said in 2005

Dudek didn't violate any of the game's laws

Contrary to what rival fans would suggest, Dudek didn't break any rules in coming off his line during the 2005 Champions League final shootout. The rules governing goalkeepers’ positions during penalties in football have evolved over time, but significant changes have only occurred very recently.

In the 1980s and 1990s, there was little enforcement of how far a goalkeeper could advance off their line before a penalty was taken, leading to inconsistent practices. This period saw referees generally lenient about the distance a goalkeeper could move. It wasn’t until 1997 that Law 14 (Penalty Kicks) introduced a more formal regulation by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), stipulating that goalkeepers must remain on their line, though the specific distance was not strictly enforced.

Related New penalty rules: The four things goalkeepers can no longer do New penalty rules are being introduced in July - and they haven't gone down well

A notable update came in 2019 when the Laws of the Game were revised to specify that goalkeepers must have at least one foot on or above the goal line when a penalty is taken. This change aimed to ensure greater consistency and fairness in penalty situations by preventing goalkeepers from gaining an unfair advantage through stepping off their line.

Jerzy Dudek's Liverpool Career

He will forever be a cult hero at Anfield

By no means was Dudek one of Liverpool's greatest-ever goalkeepers. However, in the days of Sami Hyppia, Harry Kewell, John Arne Riise, among others, though, he will forever be adored at Anfield for his efforts. As the Reds worked to shorten their eventual 30-year league title drought with intermittent success, Dudek embodied the spirit of players who became cherished cult heroes in the hearts of fans.

During his six-year Merseyside residency, Dudek's heroics delivered Liverpool a League Cup in 2003, the famous Champions League in 2005, and an FA Cup in 2006. In 186 appearances for the club, he kept 77 clean sheets.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dudek won the Dutch Golden Shoe award in 2000, becoming the first foreign player to achieve such an award during his final season at Feyenoord before a move to Anfield.

The valian performance in Istanbul seemed like a distant memory, though, as Dudek's status quickly changed. Just months after the 2005 final, Rafa Benitez brought in Pepe Reina, relegating Dudek to a backup role. Frustrated by the lack of first-team opportunities, Dudek made a surprising move to Real Madrid, where he faced even stiffer competition with Iker Casillas as the first-choice keeper.

"I knew I had to go somewhere to play every week," Dudek said, reflecting on his decision. In Spain, Dudek made only two La Liga appearances and played just a dozen times in total. He retired from football on May 21, 2011, with his final match being a triumphant 8–1 victory over Almeria, where he was substituted in the 77th minute to a guard of honour from his Real Madrid teammates.