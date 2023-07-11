The world of Formula 1 racing has captivated audiences since its inception in 1950, and has evolved considerably since its beginnings.

A testament to technological progress, the series has seen a dramatic evolution in the speed of the cars over the decades. Each era witnessed pioneering developments, from the birth of Formula 1 with pre-war vehicles to the latest advancements in aerodynamics and hybrid power units.

Despite changing regulations and an increasing focus on sustainability and safety, the pursuit of speed remains a vital aspect of this high-octane sport. Here, we're taking a look at the speeds of the cars from each decade, and some of the best drivers who competed in them...

1950s

The 1950s marked the birth of Formula 1 as we know it today. The inaugural World Championship race was held at Silverstone, UK in 1950, and these early races were dominated by pre-war vehicles, many being post-war variants of Grand Prix cars. These vehicles were far from the aerodynamic machines we know today. Averaging around 200 horsepower, cars of this era typically reached top speeds of 150-160 mph. The fastest lap at Silverstone was recorded by the Italian Giuseppe Farina at an average speed of 90.95 mph, illustrating how much room for improvement there was.

The 1950s were dominated by several remarkable F1 drivers. Italy's Alberto Ascari, a two-time World Champion (1952, 1953), was among the most successful, known for his meticulous driving style.

Argentina's Juan Manuel Fangio, often regarded as one of the greatest drivers of all time, clinched the World Championship five times during this decade (1951, 1954-57). His exceptional skill and control were unmatched. Britain's Stirling Moss also emerged as a formidable talent and, despite never winning a World Championship, he was often considered the "best of the rest."

1960s

In the 1960s, F1 began to transform, both technologically and structurally. Innovations in vehicle engineering led to an increase in speed, with top speeds often reaching up to 180 mph. Mid-engined cars were introduced, replacing the traditional front-engine layout and improving balance, handling, and overall performance. This period was also marked by the introduction of wings for downforce, which gave teams a new way to improve handling and speed.

The 1960s witnessed the emergence of several iconic F1 drivers. British driver Jim Clark dominated the early part of the decade, winning two World Championships (1963, 1965.) The 60s also saw the rise of Graham Hill, another Brit, who also secured two World Championships (1962, 1968.) Australia's Jack Brabham, a trailblazer who remains the only person to have won a World Championship in a car of his own construction (1966), was also a dominant force. Additionally, Britain's Jackie Stewart began his illustrious career in this era, showcasing the talent that would eventually earn him three World Championships.

1970s

The 1970s saw dramatic developments in aerodynamics. Engineers started to understand how to manipulate airflow over and under the car to create downforce, drastically improving cornering speeds. Ground effect technology was introduced, leading to the creation of 'wing cars'. These advancements, combined with continued increases in engine power, led to cars reaching top speeds of 200 mph. However, the increased speed came with an increased risk, leading to a greater focus on driver safety.

The 1970s hosted a multitude of exceptional drivers in Formula 1. Among them, Jackie Stewart continued his dominance from the late '60s, clinching two more World Championships (1971, 1973.) Brazil's Emerson Fittipaldi, the youngest ever World Champion at the time, won two titles (1972, 1974) and became an iconic figure. The decade also saw the rise of Austria's Niki Lauda, who secured two of his three World Championships (1975, 1977) in this era. Lauda was revered for his strategic approach and miraculous comeback after a near-fatal accident. Lastly, the prodigious talent of James Hunt, the 1976 World Champion, added flair and excitement to the sport.

1980s

The 1980s was the decade of the turbocharger. Fuelled by competition and enabled by advancements in technology, engineers found ways to achieve massive power outputs with turbocharged engines. At their peak, some engines produced over 1,000 horsepower in qualifying trim. Cars were able to be reaching speeds of up to 220 mph. However, the extreme power of turbo engines raised concerns about safety and costs, leading to their ban at the end of the decade.

The 1980s saw a range of exceptional talents in Formula 1. Brazilian driver Nelson Piquet emerged as a formidable force, securing three World Championships (1981, 1983, 1987). French driver Alain Prost's smooth and calculated driving style led him to four World Championships, two of which he won in this decade (1985, 1986). His rivalry with the charismatic Brazilian driver Ayrton Senna began to take shape in the late '80s, setting the stage for an epic showdown in the following decade. The 1980s also saw the rise of Senna, who claimed his first World Championship in 1988, showcasing the immense talent he was known for. Whilst Britain's Nigel Mansell was also a constant threat in this golden era.

1990s

The 1990s saw the introduction of advanced electronics, including semi-automatic gearboxes, traction control, and active suspensions. These innovations allowed cars to navigate tracks more quickly and efficiently, with top speeds approaching 220-230 mph. In response to concerns about high speeds and safety, the FIA introduced measures to slow the cars down slightly, including narrower tyres and restrictions on engine capacity.

The 1990s Formula 1 era was dominated by fierce rivalries and incredible talents. Ayrton Senna's exceptional skills continued to shine early in the decade, winning two more World Championships (1990, 1991) before his untimely death in 1994. Alain Prost secured his final title in 1993, solidifying his place as one of F1's greats. The mid to late '90s witnessed the rise of Germany's Michael Schumacher, who would go on to become one of the most successful drivers in F1 history, winning two of his seven World Championships (1994, 1995) in this era. Additionally, the 1990s marked the arrival of Mika Häkkinen, the Finnish driver who won back-to-back World Championships (1998, 1999).

2000s

In the 2000s, speed became more standardised among F1 cars due to increased regulations from the FIA. Changes were made to the aerodynamics, engines, and electronics to slow the cars down and improve safety. V10 engines were replaced with V8s, and later on, many electronic aids, such as traction control, were banned. Even with these restrictions, cars were still reaching top speeds of around 220-230 mph.

The 2000s in Formula 1 were dominated by a few standout talents. Michael Schumacher's reign continued into the early 2000s, securing five consecutive World Championships with Ferrari (2000-2004). Fernando Alonso emerged as a major force, ending Schumacher's streak and becoming the then youngest World Champion in 2005, a feat he repeated in 2006. Towards the end of the decade, British driver Lewis Hamilton burst onto the scene, winning his first World Championship in 2008 with McLaren, demonstrating the start of a career that would see him become one of the most successful drivers in F1 history.

2010s

The 2010s saw the introduction of hybrid power units (in 2014,) combining a 1.6 litre V6 turbocharged engine with an Energy Recovery System (ERS). Despite the decrease in engine size, these cars still achieved impressive speeds, occasionally exceeding 230 mph. Downforce and tire grip became more significant as engineers sought to maintain high speeds despite the hybrid engines' lower power compared to the previous era.

The 2010s were marked by the rise of several exceptional talents in Formula 1. British driver Lewis Hamilton dominated much of the decade, winning five of his seven World Championships (2014-2015, 2017-2019), showcasing his incredible speed and consistency. Germany's Sebastian Vettel was another significant figure, securing four consecutive World Championships with Red Bull Racing (2010-2013), displaying his impressive driving skills and tactical understanding. Towards the end of the decade, Dutch driver Max Verstappen emerged as a prodigious talent with Red Bull, and although he didn't win a championship in this decade, his performances set the stage for future success.

2020s

Into the 2020s, F1 continued to focus on sustainability. The introduction of budget caps and further standardisation of parts was intended to level the playing field and make the sport more sustainable long-term. Despite these changes, speed remained a critical aspect of the sport. Technological innovations and improved understanding of aerodynamics, tyre management, and hybrid power units have allowed teams to continually push the boundaries of speed, with top speeds still able to be exceeding 230 mph.

The 2020s have seen the continuation of fierce competition in Formula 1. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have been significant figures in the early part of the decade. Hamilton's quest for a record-breaking eighth World Championship and Verstappen's bid for his first have led to some thrilling on-track battles, with Verstappen now the dominant force having won the last two titles.

Other noteworthy talents include Charles Leclerc and George Russell, who have demonstrated impressive driving skills. As this decade continues to unfold, we can expect these drivers and potentially new emerging talents to shape the future narrative of Formula 1 racing.

F1 cars v road cars

In terms of speed, a Formula 1 car dwarfs the capabilities of even the fastest road cars. F1 cars can reach speeds exceeding 230 mph, significantly faster than most road-legal supercars, which typically top out at speeds around 200 mph. The acceleration of an F1 car is equally impressive, going from 0 to 60 mph in around 2.5 seconds.

However, where an F1 car truly outshines a road car is in its handling and cornering speed, largely due to its superior downforce.

Downforce is the vertical force exerted by the air pressure acting on the car’s bodywork, essentially pushing the car onto the track and increasing its grip. The meticulously designed aerodynamics of an F1 car can produce over three times its weight in downforce, allowing it to navigate corners at high speeds that would be impossible for a road car.

While road cars are designed for a balance of comfort, practicality, and performance, a Formula 1 car is a single-purpose machine: to go as fast as possible within the rules of the sport.