Federico Chiesa shone on his first start for Liverpool as Arne Slot's men thrashed West Ham United 5-1 in the League Cup on Wednesday night and the Reds' fans were very impressed. The forward arrived at Anfield earlier this summer for the bargain price of just £12.5m. He was made to wait for his first appearance, though. Having missed out on the matchday squad entirely during his first two games at Liverpool, Chiesa made his debut off of the bench during the side's 3-1 victory over AC Milan in the Champions League.

He was limited to just a minute in the match, but was given a little more time against Bournemouth next time out when he was handed 18 minutes as a substitute again. Arne Slot decided he was ready to start against West Ham, though, and he quickly made an impact. His acrobatic effort on goal eventually found Jota in the box and he equalised for the Reds after they'd fallen behind only minutes earlier.

It was a superb way to mark his first start for his new club. But even aside from his first goal contribution for the club, the Italian's performance was outstanding.

Chiesa Had an Excellent Showing

He thrived against West Ham

Chiesa arrived at Anfield in the summer with plenty of hype surrounding the move. He'd proven during his time in Italy just how special a talent he can be and it was on full display during his outing against West Ham. He was incredible down the flank for the Reds and even got an assist for his troubles. His acrobatic effort found Jota in the box and it had fans delighted.

The forward played 58 minutes in total before he was replaced by Mohamed Salah, but he managed to finish his night with an 82% pass success rate, won half of his ground duels and even registered two key passes throughout the contest. If his first start for the club is any indication of things to come, his time in Merseyside will be very exciting and fans are already loving what they've seen from him.

Chiesa vs West Ham United - Match Statistics Minutes played 58 Touches 22 Accurate passes 9/11 (82%) Tackles won 0 Ground duels won 2/4 (50%) Fouls won 2 Key passes 2 Shots off target 2 Shots on target 0 Assists 1

Liverpool Fans Are Thrilled With Chiesa

They praised the forward on social media

In his first start for the Reds, Chiesa made a very good impression in the eyes of Reds fans and they couldn't contain their excitement on social media. One fan was quick to highlight the fact that the Italian had cost the club just £12m, labelling him a bargain. Others dubbed him a 'serious player'.

One supporter couldn't believe just how fast the winger was, claiming his pace while on the fast-break was 'electrifying'. The Italian terrorised the Hammers defence and one moment in particular had fans in awe. After picking up the ball on the left-flank, he put it through Vladimir Coufal's legs and burst into the West Ham box. It showed supporters the sort of flair they can expect from him and they were lapping it up online after.

Fans were so impressed that one was even disappointed when he came off in the 58th minute, claiming they wanted to see more from him against the Hammers. Talk about making a good first impression.

