Amazon are offering members of their 'Prime' service the chance to win various unique experiences, including a private training session with football legend, Yaya Touré.

One lucky person - along with three friends - will be presented with the opportunity to train alongside the former Manchester City midfielder.

Previously being cast aside by Pep Guardiola as an unwanted centre-back, the Ivorian then went on to become one of the best midfielders to ever grace a Premier League pitch.

Winning three league titles in his eight-year stint at the English club, he is cemented in the legacy of the club.

He now works as a coach for Belgian side, Standard Liege.

How can a fan win a training session with Yaya Touré?

To be in with the chance at the training session, a Prime member must purchase a Mitre Impel L30P Football.

The purchase will need to be made when the item becomes available on the Prime Experiences page.

This offer is a part of Amazon's 'Prime Day' which takes places on the 11th and 12th of June, with many more experiences available.

Touré's specific experience is called 'Fast Delivery' and the winner will be the first member to click on and purchase the specified item.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Yaya Toure of Manchester City celebrates with The Premier League Trophy after the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on May 6, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Included in the once-in-a-lifetime experience is a penalty-taking masterclass from the man who never missed a spot-kick during his time in England.

Who wouldn't want to learn from the very best?

Other available experiences include an intimate gig with McFly, among other brilliant opportunities.

The UK Country manager of Amazon, John Boumphry, said: "We work really hard to deliver great products at the best prices for customers during Prime Day and throughout the year, from the biggest brands to the 100,000 small British businesses that are available on Amazon."

It is certainly a different approach to giving back to customers that has not been done before, and it is a welcome change.

Spending the day with Touré, among the other famous figures, will make a memory to last for a lifetime.

What Touré had to say about the experience

The 40-year-old has had his say on the upcoming event, and has shown a great attitude and eagerness.

Per the Daily Mail, Touré said: "Amazon approached me because, like them, I'm known for reliable delivery, so for Prime Day I'm going to the working with a group of football fans to give them a training session and show them a thing or two."

Adding to hopeful Prime members' excitement, he continued: "With the new season coming up, I'll look to put them through their paces with knowledge I've gained through my years at clubs such as Barcelona and Manchester City."

He has trained with Leyton Orient and coached for Tottenham's youth teams in recent years, but he has also confirmed: "It'll be one last training session in England for a while."

After retiring from the game in 2020, Touré has managed to stay relevant with his appearance in FIFA video games, where he is classed as a 'Hero'.