Ever since arriving at Liverpool from Southampton for a then-world record fee for a defender, Virgil van Dijk has risen to prominence as one of the finest centre-backs the Premier League has ever seen. From scoring a Merseyside derby winner on his debut to becoming the club captain and most vital player, his journey in red has been nothing short of remarkable.

Jurgen Klopp was desperate to get his first-choice transfer target, and the German boss was even willing to wait an extra six months to seal the deal after negotiations with the Saints hit a snag in the summer of 2017. The Dutch colossus eventually arrived for £75 million and hasn't looked back since.

Related 10 Greatest Liverpool Defenders in Football History [Ranked] Liverpool have been blessed with many fine defenders over the years.

He was instrumental in Champions League and Premier League success, as well as coming within seven votes of beating Lionel Messi to the Ballon d'Or for his individual brilliance. Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but not everyone believed the move was as shrewd as it turned out to be. Below is exactly how Liverpool fans, rival supporters and some of the biggest British pundits reacted to the news that Klopp had finally got his man.

Liverpool and Rival Fans' Reaction to Van Dijk Signing

The response was mixed... to say the least