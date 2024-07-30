Highlights Franck Ribery's had to have 100 stitches after suffering facial injury in childhood car accident.

In his prime, Franck Ribery was one of the greatest wingers to ever play the game and was unlucky to never win the Ballon d'Or in his time. The Frenchman shone for both club and country during his storied career, capturing the hearts of Bavaria thanks to his partnership with Arjen Robben and the numerous honours he would collect throughout the years.

The 41-year-old, who has since transitioned into a coaching role, is synonymous for not only his incredible talent with the ball at his feet, but also for the noticeable scars across his face. The story of how the former Champions League winner suffered the blemishes is not only a heartbreaking tale, but also a sign of true resilience that would go on to epitomise Ribery's career.

Ribery's Childhood Car Accident

The winger revealed the extent of which the acciden affected his life

Speaking to Canal Sports+, per the Mirror, Ribery discussed how he had never met his biological parents after being left on the door steps of a monastery as a newborn. The trials and tribulations didn't end there either, as he would later be involved in a car accident when he was two years old that would change his life forever.

An infant Ribery would be left with severe cuts on his face following the crash, which saw him collide with a lorry. Because he wasn't wearing a seatbelt, the French star was catapulted through the car's windshield and he was rushed to hospital where he would require 100 stitches. The former international revealed that as a child, people would stare at his scars and call him ugly, but that he now chooses to look at the positives, stating:

"People would say: 'Look what he has on his face, look at his head. What is this scar? It's so ugly.' Wherever I went, people would look at me. And not because I was a good person or because my name is Franck or was a good footballer, but because of the scar. "They gave me character and this strength. Because, when you are a child and you have a scar like this, it's not easy. The way people see you, the comments - my family suffered for this. The people who talk about you are the parents (of other children), and this is very cruel. I never went to a corner and cried, despite suffering."

In a different interview, Ribery expressed his gratitude for the injuries, saying that they made him more determined as a youngster:

"In a certain way this accident helped me. As a child, it motivated me. God gave me this difference. The scars are part of me, and people will just have to take me the way I am."

Ribery's Club Career

The Frenchman won multiple honours as a player

Having floated around several different French academies, Ribery was handed his big break by Turkish giants Galatasaray in 2005. After a few short months there, he was snapped up by Marseille as the world began to see how talented the winger was. Catching the eye with his dazzling dribbles and creative flair, he left the South of France to join Bayern Munich in 2007, where he spent the majority of his career.

Over 12 years, Ribéry's exceptional playmaking and goalscoring abilities helped Bayern to multiple Bundesliga titles, German Cups, and the Champions League in 2013. His partnership with Arjen Robben, known as "Robbery," was pivotal in Bayern's dominance. Despite several major injuries, the Frenchman would go on to become the club's 15th most capped player.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ribery is second only to Thomas Muller in Bayern Munich's all time assist makers.

He would call time on his career after short spells in Italy with Fiorentina and Salernitana.

Ribery's International Career

The Frenchman made 81 appearances for his country

Debuting in 2006, he quickly became a key player for Les Bleus. Although he never won a major international tournament, he did finish as a runner-up in the first competition in that year's World Cup. As players such as Zinedine Zidane and Thierry Henry were phased out, Ribery began taking up a more important role in the team.

There was some controversy though. Ribery was one of the stars criticised by former manager Raymond Domenech as the former World Champions suffered an early exit from the 2010 World Cup. He would later apologise for his role in the fiasco, before calling time on his international in 2014, two years before France would reach the Euro 2016 final in their own country.