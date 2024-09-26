Key Takeaways Match-going fans are the backbone of every club in world football, including those in the Premier League.

From Manchester United's Old Trafford to Portmand Road of Ipswich Town, supporters will always fill up grounds on match days.

Using data from Transfermarkt, all 20 top flight stadiums have been ranked in terms of how full their stadiums have been in 2024/25.

Known as the ‘12th man’, football fan culture is a key aspect of the beautiful game – and those in attendance can often be the difference between victory and defeat. The bellowing shouts of encouragement, amid the on-pitch chaos, can often give teams that extra boost needed to win.

Securing tickets for a Premier League game can be almost impossible sometimes and those who manage to go on a weekly basis are a) extremely lucky to see their team in the flesh on a regular basis and b) the backbone of every football club.

With that in mind, which club venue has been the fullest since the 2024/25 Premier League season got underway? Taking into account the size of all 20 grounds and how many, on average, they have seen come through the gates on home matchdays, here is the data for how full each top-flight stadium has been this term.

20-16

Southampton, Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur, Nottingham Forest, Manchester United

Close

Kicking off proceedings is Southampton’s St. Mary’s Stadium, the home to the newly promoted side from the south coast. By numbers, they have the worst percentage of match-goers which is 96.2% - 31,137 of their 23,284.

Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur’s attendance figures are the same in terms of how full they are – both at 97.7%. Selhurst Park has homed 25,439 fans, out of 26,047, on average this season.

Albeit ranked as one of the best stadiums in world football at the time of writing, Ange Postecoglou and co have endured their fair share of struggles with filling the state-of-the-art stadium, which holds 62,850 fans, as evidenced by the numbers.

Related All 20 Premier League stadiums ranked by fans on which has the worst atmosphere Fans have ranked each Premier League stadium based on atmosphere, with a newly promoted team being voted as the worst.

Considering the size of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (62,850), having an average of 61,416 attendees per home game is still mightily impressive. Nottingham Forest’s City Ground Stadium enjoy a 98% fill rate.

Manchester United sit in 16th – which, considering the size of Old Trafford, is to be expected. The ground in Greater Manchester homes a whopping 74,879 match-going fans – but only 73,518 visit on a bi-weekly basis.

How Full Each 2024/25 Premier League Stadium is on Match Days - 20-16 Rank Team Capacity Average attendance How full? (%) 20. Southampton 32,384 31,137 96.2 19. Crystal Palace 26,047 25,439 97.7 18. Tottenham Hotspur 62,850 61,416 97.7 17. Nottingham Forest 30,445 29,841 98 16. Manchester United 74,879 73,518 98.2

15-11

Brentford, Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Chelsea, Bournemouth