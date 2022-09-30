Highlights West Ham's London Stadium currently ranks highest in Premier League attendance with 99.9% capacity.

Newcastle's St. James' Park follows closely at 99.6% filled stadium.

Sheffield United's Bramall Lane and Fulham's Craven Cottage are stadiums at the opposite end of the scale.

Which Premier League stadium has been the fullest this season? No, this isn't about which club has sold the most tickets. That will always be Manchester United because they have the biggest stadium. It's all about percentages. How full has each stadium been in the 2023-24 Premier League season?

Fans who have ever tried getting their hands on a ticket for a Premier League match will be aware of just how difficult it is. Most clubs sell out every home match - but how many fans actually turn up? For example, a season ticket holder may decide to give the odd game a miss.

Therefore, using data from Transfermarkt, we've ranked Premier League stadiums by how full they've been this season. Because the English top flight is arguably the most exciting league in the world, stadiums are near enough sold out for every match. But come match day, some grounds are slightly fuller than others.

Premier League Stadiums Ranked by How Full They Are (as of 29/02/24) Stadium Club Capacity Average Capacity % London Stadium West Ham 62,500 62,430 99.9% St James' Park Newcastle 52,338 52,151 99.6% Anfield Liverpool 54,074 53,852 99.6% Kenilworth Road Luton Town 11,050 10,988 99.4% Emirates Stadium Arsenal 60,704 60,204 99.2% AMEX Stadium Brighton 31,800 31,507 99.1% Brentford Community Stadium Brentford 17,250 17,062 98.9% Goodison Park Everton 39,571 39,048 98.7% Old Trafford Manchester United 74,879 73,517 98.2% Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tottenham 62,850 61,537 97.9% Molineux Stadium Wolves 32,050 31,324 97.7% Villa Park Aston Villa 42,682 41,640 97.6% Vitality Stadium Bournemouth 11,329 11,039 97.4% Stamford Bridge Chelsea 40,853 39,706 97.2% Etihad Stadium Manchester City 55,017 53,282 96.9% Turf Moor Burnley 21,994 21,281 96.8% The City Ground Nottingham Forest 30,445 29.324 96.3% Selhurst Park Crystal Palace 26,047 24,832 95.3% Craven Cottage Fulham 25,700 24,267 94.4% Bramall Lane Sheffield United 32,702 30,422 93.0%

20 Bramall Lane

Sheffield United | Capacity: 93.0%

Sheffield United returned to the Premier League after a better 2022-23 Championship season than anticipated, but are currently finding life tough in the top flight. Those home fans witnessed an 8-0 humiliation against Newcastle earlier this campaign.

This makes it no surprise that Bramall Lane finishes last on this list. While earning promotion was a big deal for the fans and the club in general, it's only a matter of time before some supporters get tired of witnessing heavy defeats on a regular basis. However, two of the Blades' Premier League wins at the time of writing came in front of their home crowd.

19 Craven Cottage

Fulham | Capacity: 94.4%

Craven Cottage is one of English football's most famous stadiums but fans are forced to cough up some hefty prices for tickets, which might explain why the ground isn't always at 100% capacity on match days.

Fulham have re-established themselves as a Premier League team after spending years going between the top two tiers of English football, Marco Silva has brought a feel-good factor back to the west London club and the fans that do make the trip to the stadium to watch the Cottagers in action certainly make their voices heard in the compact ground.

18 Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace | Capacity: 95.3%

Crystal Palace have some of the best fans in the entire country but only 95.3% of their 26,047 capacity has turned up at Selhurst Park on average this season. Work has started on the redevelopment of their stadium, with the number of fans allowed in the ground set to increase dramatically.

No matter how many supporters turn up to cheer the Eagles on, Selhurst Park is often still a cauldron of noise. Many of the best teams in the country have struggled to play against Palace when the home crowd is in full voice. It may not be the biggest of all the Premier League stadiums, but it has to be up there as one of the loudest.

17 The City Ground

Nottingham Forest | Capacity: 96.3%

Nottingham Forest are aiming to establish themselves as a regular Premier League side, having survived their first season back in the division for over 20 years. With an average capacity percentage of 96.3%, the home form of the team will be vital if Nuno Espirito Santo's men are to achieve the feat a second time around.

Due to the long history of the club, Forest boast one of the most iconic stadiums in England. After all, they were European champions twice under their beloved former manager Brian Clough in the late 1970s. The will of their loyal fan base could just be enough to keep the team in the Premier League beyond the 2023-24 season, although they will be hoping to get closer to full capacity.

16 Turf Moor

Burnley | Capacity: 96.8%

Burnley, like Sheffield United, returned to the Premier League and struggled to come to terms with the standard of football played in the division. Their home attendance has been boosted by the fact they've already hosted some of the biggest clubs in the land, including Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea.

The issues that arise are the fact that the Clarets lost all the aforementioned fixtures and have only won once in front of their home supporters all season at the time of writing. That success came in a 5-0 drubbing of fellow relegation candidates Sheffield United. It looks like a desperate cause as the games pass by, but Vincent Kompany will still be hoping to see as many fans as possible flock to Turf Moor to support the team.

15 Etihad Stadium

Manchester City | Capacity: 96.9%

Manchester City fans are often mocked for failing to sell out the Etihad Stadium, but they've done a pretty decent job of filling the majority of their 55,017-capacity stadium this season. The fact they're probably the best side in the world certainly helps, mind.

Pep Guardiola has had to plead with fans to fill the Etihad and get behind the team on a few occasions during the 2023-24 season, but the supporters of the English champions have done well for the most part. The opportunity to see the likes of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne in action is surely all the motivation required to make the journey to the state-of-the-art stadium.

14 Stamford Bridge

Chelsea | Capacity: 97.2%

It hasn't been an easy start to life at Stamford Bridge for Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea find their stadium lower on this list than they most would expect. The days of regular silverware being brought home to west London already feel like distant memories, such is the massive grey cloud looming over the club at present.

Unease at a former Tottenham manager being in the dugout, disillusionment with the direction the new owners have taken the club, and frustration at the seeming lack of passion from the players on the pitch have amounted to an agitated fan base. If fortunes aren't turned around soon, the figure of 97.2% could begin to dwindle further.

13 Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth | Capacity: 97.4%

Bournemouth have the second-smallest stadium in the Premier League, but it's far from the emptiest in terms of attendance. The many Cherries fans that have turned up to see their side under new boss Andoni Iraola will have been pleasantly surprised after a rocky start to the relationship.

The club have put together a group of hard-working players as a base and added technical quality in the form of Alex Scott and Justin Kluivert among other players. Bournemouth survived the drop at the end of the 2022-23 season, to many people's surprise. An even bigger shock was when Gary O'Neil - the man to have kept them in the Premier League - was dismissed and replaced with Iraola. The change looks to have been the right decision, though, and the fans are showing up for their current boss.

12 Villa Park

Aston Villa | Capacity: 97.6%

Aston Villa made a strong start to the campaign under Unai Emery but Villa Park is emptier than a lot of Premier League stadiums on match days. Perhaps their ventures in Europe mean a few match regulars have decided to skip the odd home game.

On that note, the Villans are still active in continental competition, while also fighting to gain Champions League qualification. When the players begin to feel their legs getting heavy from the relentless work they put in on the field, they'll need to hear the roar of the Villa Park faithful to keep them going in both league and Europa Conference League matches.

11 Molineux

Wolves | Capacity: 97.7%

Molineux's attendance has no doubt been boosted by the fact they've hosted Liverpool, Manchester City and rivals Aston Villa this season. They've picked up four points from those three games, too, beating Man City and drawing to Villa.

There was a dark cloud hanging over the club ahead of the 2023-24 season as Wolves were forced to let go of some of their star names, with the likes of Ruben Neves, Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez departing. They were also left managerless following Julen Lopetegui's exit just days before the first kick of a ball. Gary O'Neil took the difficult-looking task on and navigated it with aplomb. The fans are enjoying the football they are witnessing at their home ground once again.

10 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham | Capacity: 97.9%

Tottenham arguably have the best stadium in the Premier League and have made a fantastic start to life under Ange Postecoglou. The average capacity of 61,537 fans have been rewarded with wins against Manchester United, as well as victories over Sheffield United and Liverpool earlier in the campaign.

Postecoglou has brought the feel-good factor back to the north London club with the Australian playing an attractive brand of football. This was in stark contrast to the tactics previously employed by Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte. The Tottenham fans are loving every minute of their journey with the former Celtic boss at the helm.

9 Old Trafford

Manchester United | Capacity: 98.2%

A club as enormous as Manchester United will be disappointed to sit ninth in the 'attendance' table. Their performances at home have left a lot to be desired with losses against Brighton, Manchester City, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Fulham to date.

As the Red Devils are the biggest club in English football, there will always be more than enough fans to take up spare tickets where possible. Supporters travel from across the globe to experience the famous Old Trafford staidum for themselves. It's been an extended period of obscurity for the club that once ruled the country in footballing terms. Those in the stands have become more willing to show their discontent in recent years, especially in the direction of the Glazer family, and this may explain where the missing 1.8% have gone.

8 Goodison Park

Everton | Capacity: 98.7%

Everton won't be playing at Goodison Park for too much longer with their new, shiny Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium set to be ready during next season. They will be hoping it won't be hosting Championship football during the 2025-26 season.

It's been a rocky road for Sean Dyche, the players and the supporters to follow thus far in the current campaign as the Toffees were initally slapped with a 10-point deduction for a Financial Fair Play breach before a successful appeal saw that reduced to six points. Nonetheless, there have been moments where the fans have adopted an 'us against them' mentality and shown support for their team on the pitch. But it's only enough for an eighth-placed finish on this list.

7 Brentford Community Stadium

Brentford | Capacity: 98.9%

Brentford's Community Stadium has a modest capacity of 17,250 and Brentford sell out every home game with almost 99% turning up on average. Those supporters will be disappointed that Thomas Frank's side haven't really kicked on in their third successive season in English football's top tier.

Even with star man Ivan Toney missing for the first half of the campaign through suspension, the Bees' fans have still turned up in their thousands to cheer on the hard-working side. It's been less of a formidable destination for opposing teams to visit in comparison to other years, but the support base never let their players down.

6 Amex Stadium

Brighton | Capacity: 99.1%

General view of Brighton's AMEX Stadium

Brighton have played some incredibly attractive football over the past couple of seasons. If a neutral fan had the option to pick which Premier League club they wanted a season ticket for, the south coast club would surely be near the top of the list. Over 99% of the ground has been filled in the 2023-24 season, which doesn't come as a shock.

Roberto De Zerbi is among the most exciting young managers in world football and the Italian has guided the Seagulls fearlessly into European competition. Brighton progressed through their Europa League group much to the joy of the fan base, and even a growing list of injury issues can't bring the mood down at the AMEX Stadium.

5 Emirates Stadium

Arsenal | Capacity: 99.2%

An Arsenal game at the Emirates is the hottest ticket in town, with Mikel Arteta's side on course to challenge for the Premier League title once again. The stadium is almost always bouncing these days. They've already faced Manchester United, Tottenham, Manchester City and Liverpool at home, winning three of those fixtures and drawing once.

With Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka tearing down the wings, dull days at the north London stadium are few and far between these days. Champions League football also returned to the Emirates this season for the first time since 2017, giving fans even more incentive to turn up and sing their lungs out for the Gunners.

4 Kenilworth Road

Luton | Capacity: 99.4%

Luton have a slight advantage in this table due to the fact Kenilworth Road holds just 10,726 people. After promotion to the Premier League, the well-renowned stadium had to be expanded to fit in with Premier League regulations. While they are still threatened with the possibility of relegation, 'the Kenny' has been nearly full each week.

Rob Edwards' side were written off by the majority of Premier League supporters very early on, but the Hatters' fans haven't given up on their top-flight dream just yet. It's the smallest stadium in the division, but this creates an intimidating venue for opposing teams to play football at times. The stands are almost on the touchline, meaning the noise of the crowd doesn't have far to travel to reach the players.

3 Anfield

Liverpool | Capacity: 99.6%

Liverpool had aimed for the expansion of their Anfield Road Stand to be completed by the start of the 2023-24 season. The work being done was to increase the capacity up to around 61,000. However, several delays meant Liverpool had to play with a reduced capacity of around 51,000 until early 2024.

With the new stand now open for business, Anfield is almost full each week with over 53,000 fans attending the fleeting games Jurgen Klopp has left in charge of the Reds. The Carabao Cup has been secured already and there's every chance more silverware will be added to the collection before the end of play in 2023-24. There could be a special atmosphere inside the historic ground for the German manager's farewell tour.

2 St. James’ Park

Newcastle United | Capacity: 99.6%

Newcastle may have crashed out of the Champions League disappointingly, but the positive feeling around the club at the start of the season was enough for fans to regularly turn up and show the passion they have for their beloved Magpies.

They sell out their 52,338-seater stadium every week. On average, 52,151 Geordies turn up for home matches at St. James’ Park. Most of them also would have witnessed their 4-1 thrashing of Paris Saint-Germain in Europe's premier competition, too. Eddie Howe's side have had a significant drop-off in form after a wonderful 2022-23 campaign, but there is very little chance of dampening the fans' spirit.

1 London Stadium

West Ham United | Capacity: 99.9%

West Ham were crowned the Europa Conference League champions in 2022/23. They fill 99.9% of their 62,500-capacity stadium. The Hammers fans have had moments of feeling disillusioned with David Moyes' pragmatic approach at various points in the current term.

Numerous exciting players were brought in to bolster the squad after Declan Rice's departure in the summer transfer window, with Mohammed Kudus particularly wowing the Irons' faithful. The London Stadium was used for the 2012 Olympic Games in the capital, and while it took some time to adjust after moving from the Boleyn Ground, West Ham fans have now made it their home.

All information and capacities are courtesy of Transfermarkt.