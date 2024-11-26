The Champions League is one of the most entertaining competitions in all of football. It's where the elite meet the elite and the best teams in Europe battle it out. As a result, it's a big deal for any team who qualifies. There are certain sides like Real Madrid and Liverpool who have storied histories in the competition and their fans have grown accustomed to seeing some scintillating European nights.
There are other teams who haven't quite had the same success in the Champions League, but their fans still jump at the chance to see their beloved clubs competing on such a grand stage. This season, there's an incredible selection of sides competing for the illustrious trophy, but how have they been represented in the stands? Well, Transfermarkt and revealed just how full every single Champions League stadium has been on average this campaign and there are some very interesting results.
35-24
Some iconic stadiums feature here
Only two stadiums fall under 50% in terms of their average capacity during Champions League matches this season. Dinamo Zagreb's Maksimir Stadium is only 35.4% filled during games, while FC Shakhtar Donetsk, who are having to play their home games in Veltins Arena in Germany, only fill 35.7% of the venue.
There's a significant jump next with Girona and Monaco filling 61.5% and 61.8% of their stadiums on average. Just above them is Bologna, filling 63.4% of Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on average in the Champions League. Entering the 70% club now, there is Sturm Graz who are filling 73.3% of the 28 Black Arena. The side have lost all four of their games so far and are having to play at the venue as UEFA deemed that their home ground, the Merkur Arena, wasn't up to standards.
Club Brugge and RB Salzburg closely follow. The former is filling 74.8% of Jan Breydel, while the latter has 75.5% of the Red Bull Arena filled for Champions League matches. Brest have been one of the success stories of the tournament so far, going unbeaten in their first four matches. This is despite the fact they aren't allowed to play at their home ground, Stade Francis Le Blé, as it didn't meet UEFA's standards. Instead, the club is playing at Stade du Roudouru and filling 81.3% of it.
The San Siro, shared by AC Milan and Inter, is only 82.4% full on Champions League nights this season. Red Star Bellgrade are filling 83.8% of Rajko Mitic Stadium and Atletico Madrid are the final team in the section. Diego Simeone's are averaging 84.5% of their capacity at the Wanda Metropolitano.
|
How Full Every 2024/25 Champions League Stadium is on Match Days 35-24
|
Rank
|
Stadium
|
Team
|
How full? (%)
|
24
|
Wanda Metropolitano
|
Atletico Madrid
|
84.5%
|
25
|
Rajko Mitic Stadium
|
Red Star Belgrade
|
83.8%
|
26
|
San Siro
|
AC Milan & Inter
|
82.4%
|
27
|
Stade du Roudouru
|
Brest
|
81.3%
|
28
|
Red Bull Arena
|
RB Salzburg
|
75.5%
|
29
|
Jan Breydel
|
Club Brugge
|
74.8%
|
30
|
28 Black Arena
|
Sturm Graz
|
73.3%
|
31
|
Stadio Renato Dall'Ara
|
Bologna
|
63.4%
|
32
|
Stade Luis II
|
Monaco
|
61.8%
|
33
|
Estadi Montilivi
|
Girona
|
61.5%
|
34
|
Veltins Arena
|
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
|
35.7%
|
35
|
Maksimir Stadium
|
Dinamo Zagreb
|
35.4%
23-12
Some of the best teams in the world are included here
While Camp Nou is being refurbished, Barcelona are playing their home games at Olimpic Lluis Companys and they're filling 85.3% of the temporary ground. Sporting CP have started the competition strongly, but recently lost their manager to Manchester United. They've been watched by 87.3% of Estadio Jose Alvalade.
The last two teams with less than 90% are Atalanta, filling 89.1% of Gewiss Stadium, and Feyenoord, who are playing in front of 89.6% of the capacity at De Kuip. Moving past 90%, next is Real Madrid and the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite having more success in the Champions League than anyone else, Los Blancos are only filling 91.1% of the iconic ground. Still, an average attendance of 73,830 isn't bad at all.
Madrid aren't the only major side in this section, though. Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain and Celtic come up next. The former is filling 92.9% of Estadio da Luz, the Ligue 1 champions are playing in front of 93.2% of the capacity at Parc des Princes and the latter is filling 94% of Celtic Park.
The Scottish venue is known for its incredible atmosphere and was praised by Cristiano Ronaldo for it. Manchester City have 94.6% of their stands filled when they play at the Etihad in Europe. Only narrowly above them is Aston Villa. In their return to the Champions League after four decades away, 94.7% of Villa Park is filled to watch them compete with the best teams in the world. RB Leipzig and Lille are the final two sides included in this section. The Bundesliga club are filling 96.1% of the Red Bull Arena on average, while Stade Pierre Mauroy is 96.2% full when Lille play in the Champions League.
|
How Full Every 2024/25 Champions League Stadium is on Match Days 23-12
|
Rank
|
Stadium
|
Team
|
How full? (%)
|
12
|
Stade Pierre Mauroy
|
Lille
|
96.2%
|
13
|
Red Bull Arena
|
RB Leipzig
|
96.1%
|
14
|
Villa Park
|
Aston Villa
|
94.7%
|
15
|
Etihad
|
Manchester City
|
94.6%
|
16
|
Celtic Park
|
Celtic
|
94%
|
17
|
Parc des Princes
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
93.2%
|
18
|
Estadio da Luz
|
Benfica
|
92.9%
|
19
|
Santiago Bernabeu
|
Real Madrid
|
91.1%
|
20
|
De Kuip
|
Feyenoord
|
89.6%
|
21
|
Gewiss Stadium
|
Atalanta
|
89.1%
|
22
|
Estadio Jose Alvalade
|
Sporting CP
|
87.3%
|
23
|
Olimpic Lluis Companys
|
Barcelona
|
85.3%
11-1
Five stadiums are 100% full
Sparta Prague just miss out on a spot in the top 10, filling 97.1% of Letna Stadium on average, while PSV Eindhoven see 98.3% of their seats filled when they play in the competition. Three of the biggest teams in the world come next and all three are very, very close to one another in terms of their capacities. Juventus are ranked ninth, with 98.4% of Juventus Stadium filled. Liverpool are just ahead of them with 98.5% of Anfield full and then Arsenal fill 98.6% of the Emirates on Champions League nights.
Slovan Bratislava have had a torrid campaign in Europe so far this year, losing all five of their matches in the Champions League so far. Despite this, they're just 0.8% off of full capacity at Tehelne Pose. Five teams are filling their stadiums to the max every time they play in the competition.
VfB Stuttgart pack the MHP Arena and Young Boys are completely filling Stadion Wankdorf. It's a testament to how passionate supporters are in Germany that Stuttgart are one of four teams from the nation with 100% capacities in the Champions League this season. Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are all playing in front of maximum capacity. Considered one of the best atmospheres in football, Signal Iduna Park is a sight to behold and it's no surprise that Dortmund have no trouble filling the iconic venue when they play on the grandest stage.
|
How Full Every 2024/25 Champions League Stadium is on Match Days
|
Rank
|
Stadium
|
Team(s)
|
How full? (%)
|
1
|
Signal Iduna Park
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
100%
|
2
|
Allianz Arena
|
Bayern Munich
|
100%
|
3
|
MHP Arena
|
VfB Stuttgart
|
100%
|
4
|
BayArena
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
100%
|
5
|
Stadion Wankdorf
|
Young Boys
|
100%
|
6
|
Tehelne Pose
|
Slovan Bratislava
|
99.2%
|
7
|
Emirates Stadium
|
Arsenal
|
98.6%
|
8
|
Anfield
|
Liverpool
|
98.5%
|
9
|
Juventus Stadium
|
Juventus
|
98.4%
|
10
|
Philips Stadion
|
PSV Eindhoven
|
98.3%
|
11
|
Letna Stadium
|
Sparta Prague
|
97.1%
All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 26/11/2024