Tyson Fury has been told exactly what he needs to do in order to even the score with Oleksandr Usyk by former opponent Dillian Whyte. 'The Gypsy King' looks to avenge his sole career defeat when he steps back into the ring with the Ukrainian in their much-anticipated rematch on the 21st of December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Usyk took the spoils when the pair met for the first time back in May, emerging victorious on the judges' scorecards via split decision. Fury was arguably lucky not to be stopped in the ninth round, but ultimately survived to see the final bell.

Whyte knows just how destructive Fury can be at his best, having been savagely knocked out by Fury at Wembley Stadium in April 2022. Ahead of his own return to the ring against Ebenezer Tetteh on Sunday, 'The Body Snatcher' spoke to talkSPORT about how Fury should approach the Usyk rematch - and the Brixton man was in no doubt about what he wanted to see from his former foe.

Dillian Whyte has Urged Tyson Fury to 'Rough Up' Oleksandr Usyk in Their Rematch

'The Gypsy King' has even been encouraged to bend the rules in Riyadh

"I think Fury can [get his revenge]... he's big enough and smart enough and experienced enough to make the adjustment. I personally think he needs to be aggressive and try and rough him up," said Whyte, who went on to reference two of Fury's most famous knockout victories.

"He needs to fight him like he fought Deontay Wilder the second time - and Steve Cunningham. When Steve Cunningham put him down, Fury got up and got physical and started pushing him and started manhandling him and started roughing him up. He might lose a couple of points but who cares, just go in there. He needs to try and circle Usyk and try to rough him up!"

Whyte is referring to Fury’s 2013 fight against Cunningham that saw the Morecambe man overcome adversity to secure the win. The then 24-year-old Fury was knocked down in the second round, but bounced back to win the fight in what was his American debut.

Oleksandr Usyk & Tyson Fury's pro boxing records (as of 14/12/24) Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Fights 22 36 Wins 22 34 Losses 0 1 Draws 0 1

Fury responded to the knockdown by becoming increasingly physical with his opponent, ultimately being deducted a point for his use of headbutts. Score totals ended up being irrelevant, though, as Tyson would stop Cunningham inside the scheduled distance.

Whyte has encouraged Fury to employ a similar strategy when he faces Usyk next Saturday: "Maybe he'll even hit him with a few borderline punches just to try and throw him off a little bit."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tyson Fury has won all three of his career rematches by stoppage.

Disrupting Usyk's rhythm could well prove to be key to a Fury victory as 'The Cat' is a technical magician when in full flow. It won't be pretty to watch, but the uglier Fury can make the fight, the better his chances of victory would appear to be.