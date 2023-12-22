Highlights Despite injuries and setbacks, the Colts have emerged as strong contenders in the AFC South.

Limiting turnovers and running the ball effectively are keys to the Colts' success.

Getting impact players back from injury and having a favorable remaining schedule bode well for the team's playoff aspirations.

The Indianapolis Colts' big signing in free agency was Samson Ebukam. The team lost Bobby Okereke to the Giants, traded away Stephon Gilmore, and had a protracted contract battle with star running back Jonathan Taylor. A new coach, Shane Steichen, was also on board after serving as the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles for the previous two years.

When the team drafted Anthony Richardson and made him the starting quarterback, it looked like it would be a rebuilding year. After Week 5, Richardson was deemed out for the year. They then lost three straight, at which point some in the building surely started thinking about next year's draft.

Behind quarterback Gardner Minshew, the Colts have now won five of their last six games, and currently sit in a three-way tie for first place in the AFC South with the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts should be considered the favorites to win the division behind Minshew and his supporting cast.

Related Colts set to get two stars back for Week 16 vs. Falcons After worries that they both might miss Week 16, WR Michael Pittman Jr. and RB Jonathan Taylor are both look likely to play vs. Atlanta.

The Colts just had a statement win over the Steelers

Despite several key injuries, Indianapolis dominated Pittsburgh

The Indianapolis Star

In Week 15's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Colts quickly lost two of their best players. Michael Pittman Jr. had four catches for 78 yards before being knocked out by a hit that got Damontae Kazee suspended.

Running back Zack Moss was also injured after he was ridden down by an illegal horse collar tackle while running a 16-yard pass into the end zone. The Colts were down 13-0 when Moss scored and the team would go on to put up 23 more unanswered points to defeat the Steelers 30-13.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew continued his fine play as well, completing 18 of 28 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns. The offensive line played a fine game as well, only allowing three sacks to a fierce Pittsburgh defense, and the Colts rushed for 170 yards on 30 carries, at one point running the ball 13 straight times as they drove the ball right into the teeth of the Steelers defense.

The defense had a very strong showing as well. Samson Ebukam had 1.5 of Indianapolis' four sacks, raising his season total to 9.5. The Colts also intercepted Mitchell Trubisky twice and recovered a fumble.

Limiting turnovers and running the ball are the Colts' keys

A balanced offense makes Indy a tough nut to crack

Gardner Minshew has a reputation as a gunslinger. This style of play can lead to exciting moments, but can also result in a lot of turnovers. In the four losses in which Minshew threw more than two passes, the quarterback has committed ten turnovers. In the Colts' eight wins, Minshew has only turned the ball over three times. The game against Pittsburgh showed just how dynamic the offense can look when the Colts aren't giving the ball away.

Gardner Minshew in Wins vs. Losses Stat In Wins In Losses Comp % 65.04 60.63 TDs 8 6 INTs 2 6 Fumbles Lost 1 4 Rating 91.7 77.8

With Jonathan Taylor's contract and injury issues, Zack Moss has been the Colts' feature back and his statistics in wins against losses are stark. The halfback is averaging 4.8 yards per carry in wins against 3.6 YPC in losses. It's not just him, either. As a team, the Colts are averaging 123.3 rush yards a game in their eight wins, but just 103.3 in losses.

The defense has continued to be a solid bend-don't-break type of unit. Zaire Franklin, whose play led, at least in part, to the departure of Shaq Leonard, is leading the league in tackles, with 149. The pass rush has also kicked it up a notch behind Samson Ebukam and Kwity Paye, who have combined for 17 sacks this season.

Colts are getting healthy at the right time

Michael Pittman Jr. and Jonathan Taylor are the team's best offensive players

Michael Pittman Jr. has been quietly excellent for the Colts since they drafted him out of USC in 2020. The wideout has taken a big step forward this year and emerged as Minshew's favorite target: Pittman is third in the league in both targets (143) and target share (30.6 %). Pittman Jr. has amassed 99 receptions for 1,062 yards and four touchdowns, which puts him on pace for career marks in both catches and yards.

The wide receiver was knocked out of Week 15's contest after taking a brutal hit. But the Colts got good news on Pittman Jr. this week as he practiced in full on Thursday and Friday. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, Minshew will have his security blanket back against Atlanta's top 10 pass defense.

Jonathan Taylor, one of the best running backs in the NFL over the last few years, has only played in seven games this season. Zack Moss has done a fine job filling in, but he's not as dynamic a back as Taylor. The Wisconsin product missed the last three games after undergoing thumb surgery, but he has logged full practices all week, and with Moss missing those practices, Taylor is likely to be thrown right back into the fire against the Falcons as the bell cow.

Colts' remaining schedule is relatively easy

Final three games: @ Falcons, vs. Raiders, vs. Texans

Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The final three games of the season for the Colts are all winnable. They will first take on the Atlanta Falcons on the road before home games against the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans. These are not gimmie games by any stretch, but they are the kind of games that teams with playoff aspirations should and need to win.

Injury luck is also going the Colts way. The team's best players are getting healthy while the other squads fighting for the AFC South division title, the Jaguars and Texans, are dealing with concussions to QBs Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Stroud. Neither player has been cleared for Week 16 as of this writing, with Stroud very likely to miss his second straight. Both teams are without their top receiving targets in Tank Dell and Christian Kirk as well.

The Colts weren't expected to win the AFC South this season, but the stars seem to be lining up for them, thanks in large part to the enormous overachieving performance of Minshew this year.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.