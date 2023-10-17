Highlights The Boston Celtics have a long history of success, with 17 NBA Championships and a reputation for being well-run.

After a 20-year championship drought, the Celtics made a big trade to bring in Kevin Garnett and won the championship in 2008.

The Celtics traded away aging stars Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce in 2013, but used the draft picks they acquired to build a talented roster led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

The Boston Celtics are one of the most successful franchises in the history of pro sports for a reason. In their long, storied history, they've had players, coaches and executives that have continuously been once step ahead of their rivals, setting and raising the standards in the NBA in each era. Now counting 17 NBA Championships to their name, the Celtics are known around the league for being run as well as any other basketball team has, with the legacy of the great Red Auerbach watching over the franchise as they continue to chase NBA glory.

They now find themselves contending for another NBA title with one of the most talented squads in the Association, including two All-NBA-level players in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the way. But how did they get to this point? How did management build the roster that may well bring Boston an 18th championship ring? Boy, do we have a story for you.

The most successful franchise in NBA history

Through the 1960s, no other team was as accomplished as the Celtics. Led by greats like Bill Russell, Sam Jones and Bob Cousy, the first NBA dynasty was assembled, winning 11 championships in 13 years, totally dominating a talent-filled league.

A couple more championships were won during the 1980s, establishing a new era for the league and the franchise with the Larry Bird and Magic Johnson rivalry, sparking the fuses that were once lit years back between the Celtics and the Lakers. This amazingly strong core managed to win three championships, getting the franchise to a record 16 titles, most out of any team in the league's history ot that point.

20-year championship drought

After having successful decades in the 60s and 80s, the next 20 years were very tough for the franchise, reaching the finals only once and missing the playoffs entirely for a couple of seasons.

In 2005 and 2006, the Celtics had bad losing seasons, not making it into the postseason for the second and third year under the management of promising head coach Doc Rivers. The roster consisted of All-Star Paul Pierce, defensive machine Tony Allen and quality big Kendrick Perkins, a solid roster that lacked significant depth and consistency to make some noise in a stacked Eastern Conference.

Surprisingly enough, after winning only 24 games in the 2006-07 season, the front office swung a big trade to bring in former MVP Kevin Garnett from the Minnesota Timberwolves, in exchange for a package focused on Ryan Gomes and young players like Gerald Green and Al Jefferson. The Big Ticket left Minnesota after the team failed consecutively in the playoffs, and so the Celtics entered the sweepstakes for the former MVP and won the lottery.

2007-08 NBA Statistics Paul Pierce Kevin Garnett Points 19.6 18.8 Rebounds 5.1 9.2 Assists 4.5 3.4 Field goal % 46.4 53.9

An impressive first year for one of the greatest power forwards of all-time led to the first NBA championship for Boston since the Larry Bird era. This marked the beginning of a new-time for the franchise's fans, though not winning the championship again until current times, it established a success-driven culture that only allowed one losing season for the next 15 years.

Trading away the stars

To set the scene, the year is 2013, the Celtics were just eliminated from the first round of the playoffs, as the seventh seed, against the New York Knicks. The pair of aging stars in Boston had a couple of disappointing performances in the postseason and the front office decided it was time to move on and split up the remnants of the championship-winning roster of 2008.

In a deal that sent both Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce to Brooklyn for a couple of mid-high potential role-players in Keith Bogans and MarShon Brooks and four first round draft picks (these will be important). Though the package didn't seem fair for the short-run, the general consensus was that the Brooklyn Nets had fleeced Boston general manager Danny Ainge for two of the NBA's biggest stars.

The draft picks

And when all hope seemed to have been lost by Celtics' fans, three years later, the 2016 NBA Draft came around, and it didn't disappoint, as the Brooklyn Nets had one of the worst records in the entire league, which gave Boston the third overall pick. This selection gave the Celtics a young promising player in Jaylen Brown, who signed the biggest contract in NBA history just this offseason.

When it seemed like the 2013 trade was already a huge success, as the partnership between star guard Isaiah Thomas and Jaylen Brown seemed very promising for the future, the Celtics decided to trade Thomas away for NBA champion Kyrie Irving to lead the franchise. Not only that, but the Nets had a disastrous season for a second time in a row, giving the Celtics the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, which the team decided to trade down in exchange for another future pick and the third overall in that same year's draft, resulting in the selection of Jayson Tatum.

What once seemed like a bad trade now seems like a complete genius move from Ainge, who completely changed the game in trading for draft capital instead of star players, which worked very well in 2013. Moving on from two older stars who weren't being as productive as they once were in Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce for two superstars who gave the franchise a lot of successful playoff runs and continuous championship aspirations in Tatum and Brown.

