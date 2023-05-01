Manchester United's Marcus Rashford reportedly came to the aid of Aston Villa women’s star Alisha Lehmann in a nightclub.

According to The Sun, Rashford had to rescue Lehmann and her friends after they were mobbed by a group of men.

Both players have enjoyed a stellar season with their respective clubs, with Rashford firing the Red Devils to a Carabao Cup and to a near-certain top four finish this season.

Lehmann, meanwhile, has been an integral part of Villa’s squad this year, scoring three goals and weighing in with two assists to help Villa move up the WSL table.

Rashford “a gent” according to Lehmann

And to blow off some steam, both players decided to head into Manchester for a night out recently.

They were not out as part of the same group, but Rashford reportedly had to step in after Lehmann and her mates were swarmed by a group of men.

“Marcus cleared a table and invited her and her friends to join them,” a source from Chinawhite in Manchester told The Sun.

“It was the first time they’d met but he knew who Alisha was.

“They exchanged a few words and she thanked him then they carried on partying with their separate sets of friends.

“She thought he was a gent.”

As well as being an incredibly talented baller for Villa, Lehmann has amassed a huge following on social media channels.

With more than 13 million followers on Instagram, she has surpassed Roger Federer’s following and is the most-followed Swiss sportsperson today.

However, Lehmann has also previously spoken about the downsides of her social media presence in interviews, saying that she becomes frustrated that people don’t recognize her for her footballing achievements first.

“A lot of people only see the social side [of my life, via Instagram] and not actually how I play football,” she said earlier this year.

“About this, I’m sometimes disappointed, because I work hard every day. I train every day and I want to be the best player I can be.

“They don’t really know how I play. I’m always saying, ‘Watch a game please’ — and then they’re surprised.”

“I’m a proper footballer. I work hard every day. I want to be the best version of myself in football and that’s my first priority in life,” she said in a separate interview.

What next for Lehmann and Villa?

The WSL season is drawing to a close soon, and both Lehmann and other players at Villa will be hoping to end it as strongly as possible.

They currently lie fifth in the division and are well on track to finish in the top half of the table this year, an improvement on their ninth-place finish last season.

Villa are next in action on Sunday 7 May, with a visit to bottom-of-the-league Reading next in line for them.