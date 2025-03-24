George Foreman is celebrated as an icon both in the boxing ring and the kitchen, thanks to his renowned line of grills. However, he came close to losing out on the lucrative deal to Hulk Hogan.

The former boxing legend and entrepreneur, who passed away at the age of 76, was a two-time world champion. His sporting career saw him rise to fame as both a feared young contender and, later, becoming the oldest champion in history at age 45. One of his most iconic moments came during the legendary “Rumble in the Jungle” in 1974, where he faced Muhammad Ali in Zaire and suffered a defeat.

George Foreman's professional boxing record 81 fights 76 wins 5 losses By knockout 68 1 By decision 8 4

After struggling for money and nearly facing homelessness, Foreman made a return to professional boxing years later. It was during this comeback that he not only fought for the title again, but also made history in 1994 by defeating Michael Moorer.

Despite the motivation for his return being primarily financial, it was a venture outside boxing that truly transformed his wealth – the endorsement of the George Foreman Grill.

George Foreman's Wealth Away From Boxing

A decision that earned him millions