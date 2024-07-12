Highlights George Kittle outperformed expectations throughout his 49ers career.

Kittle had a historic start to his career, breaking records for rookie tight ends with the Niners.

With multiple Pro Bowl nods and stellar stats, Kittle ranks as the best TEs in franchise history.

Throughout his career, George Kittle has been an anchor in the San Francisco 49ers receiving group, piling up accolades and contributing to the Super Bowl runs in a crucial role. Kittle had low expectations after San Francisco selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but earned the starting job during his rookie season and didn’t look back.

Kittle has been on a historic pace to start his career, recording the third-most yards by a tight end through the first seven seasons of a career and surpassed Vernon Davis for the most receiving yards by a tight end in 49ers history in 2023.

Before his record-setting start to his career, Kittle was a day-three prospect from Iowa, who little expected to burst onto the scene the way he did. Kittle went from a lowly fifth-round pick to a four-time All-Pro.

How George Kittle Worked His Way to the Top

A dive into Kittle’s stellar rookie training camp

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In his first training camp in the NFL, Kittle was in a battle for the starting job against fifth-year veteran Vance McDonald, fourth-year veteran Garrett Celek and fellow rookie Cole Hikutini, an undrafted free agent.

Kittle established himself early, working with the second team and earning first-team reps. Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer targeted Kittle early and often in camp, with the tight end displaying his potential as a pass-catcher in the NFL.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: George Kittle's 515 yards in 2017 set a 49ers rookie record for receiving yards by a tight end.

Kittle was able to shake linebackers and safeties in coverage and was impressive with his elusive route-running. 49ers veterans took notice of the rookie’s ability, with Malcolm Smith giving Kittle a shout-out in San Francisco’s media session following the aforementioned practice session.

With the conclusion of training camp, Kittle continued to impress to the point that San Francisco traded McDonald to the Pittsburgh Steelers, freeing the starting job for Little to fill entering the regular season.

The hype didn’t stop in the offseason, though, as Kittle recorded 43 receptions for 515 yards and two scores in his rookie campaign. The 49ers won just six games, but the future was bright for Kittle entering his second season.

Kittle’s Historic Six-Season Stretch

Kittle developed into the best TE in 49ers history

Credit Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In the six seasons following his rookie year, Kittle has developed into one of the best tight ends in the NFL and will finish his career as one of the best in NFL history. Kittle, along with Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews, has set the mold for the modern NFL tight end and continues to raise the bar year in and year out.

Kittle has three seasons of 1,000 or more yards, four Pro Bowl nods and two first-team All-Pro selections during this six-season stretch and is top-10 in franchise history in single-season receiving yards with his historic 1,377-yard campaign in just his second season in the league.

George Kittle Career Stats (2017-2023) Season Games Receptions Receiving Yards Yards/Reception TD 2017 15 43 515 12.0 2 2018 16 88 1,377 15.6 5 2019 14 85 1,053 12.4 5 2020 8 48 634 13.2 2 2021 14 71 910 12.8 6 2022 15 60 765 12.8 11 2023 16 65 1,020 15.7 6

Last season, Kittle had one of his best seasons yet, catching 65 passes for 1,020 yards and six touchdowns.

Entering the 2024 season, Kittle was named the No. 2 tight end in the NFL behind Kelce in ESPN’s annual position lists, voted on by NFL scouts, executives and coaches and recorded by Jeremy Fowler.

As teams gear up for the upcoming season, Kittle will look to build on yet another 1,000-yard season in 2023 and help San Francisco get to another Super Bowl in 2024.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.