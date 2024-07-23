Highlights Manchester United must share Greenwood profits with Getafe, even after selling him to Marseille for £26.7m.

Getafe secured a lucrative deal when taking him on loan, and will get 20% cut from money United make from Greenwood in future.

Greenwood is not the only major departure from Old Trafford this summer, with stars like Varane and Martial leaving.

Due to an unusual clause that was included in Mason Greenwood's loan to Getafe last summer, the La Liga club is still making money off of the forward. After being exiled from Manchester United following accusations of domestic violence and sexual assault in early 2022, the Englishman was sold to Marseille this summer, bringing his time with the Red Devils to an end. The Ligue 1 club spent £26.7m on Greenwood, but United aren't the only team who have made some money on the deal.

Considering the off-field issues, getting just under £30m for the player was a surprisingly good return for Erik ten Hag's side, but due to a deal that they made with Getafe last summer, they had to give a portion of the fund to the Spanish club and now it's been revealed that the clause stretches beyond this current sale.

Getafe Will Earn a Cut of Any Money United Make Off of Greenwood

That includes future sell-on fees

After Greenwood was exiled from United's team, it looked bleak that he'd ever play football again. His chances of playing in England were especially slim, even after the charges within his investigation were dropped. Despite there being no plan of him returning to Old Trafford, the club looked to find a new home for the Englishman, and he was sent on loan to Getafe.

It was a big gamble from the Spanish club, but they made sure the deal was lucrative for them. As well as taking the player for a season, they negotiated a clause into the move that ensured they would take a 20% cut of Greenwood's future sale from United. That means they bagged over £5m from his move to Marseille this summer.

That's not the only money they'll make off the player, though. According to The Athletic, the deal also ensured that they'd make 20% off of any money United make on Greenwood in the future. With the Red Devils including a sell-on clause in his move to France, that means Getafe will also take a cut of that fee too. Smart business from the Spaniards.

Greenwood is One of Several Big Names Leaving Old Trafford

Multiple major stars are departing this summer

This summer is a pivotal one for United. Despite last season's issues, Ten Hag was kept on as manager, and they need to nail their transfer business before the 2024/25 campaign gets underway. That means there are some big names heading into Old Trafford and Greenwood isn't the only major one leaving.

The likes of Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek have all already left the club, and they likely won't be the last. A couple of exciting names have come through the doors too, though. Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee are two very exciting youngsters who have already been snapped up by United and offer a promising glimpse at the level of recruitment that the club will be undertaking going forward.