Key Takeaways Giants became the first team in NFL history to score 3 TDs, allow none, and lose in regulation.

An injury to Graham Gano forced the Giants to play without a kicker for nearly all 60 minutes.

Commanders kicker Austin Seibert made a team-record seven field goals in a 21-18 victory.

It isn't the least bit surprising to see the lowly New York Giants begin a regular season with an uninspiring 0-2 record. Since winning Super Bowl 46 back in 2012, they've lost the first two games in nine of 13 years, and their .388 overall winning percentage ranks fourth-worst in the NFL and dead last in the NFC. There's a generation of fans that only knows sluggish starts.

But, from time to time, the Giants discover new ways to make the wrong kinds of NFL history. In their 21-18 loss to the rival Washington Commanders on Sunday, they became the first team ever to score three touchdowns, allow no touchdowns, and still lose in regulation. The 1989 Los Angeles Rams also achieved this shameful feat, but their loss came in overtime.

How Did This Happen?

Giants woefully mismanaged an injured player

While a total of 18 points can be scored via six field goals, the Giants' offense didn't stall that many times in enemy territory. They actually scored three touchdowns, except the three extra points missing from the conventional 21-point total were due to a special teams disaster that made the Giants vulnerable and kept the Commanders alive for all 60 minutes.

Giants veteran kicker Graham Gano injured his hamstring on the opening kickoff, and with no true backup on the active roster, they were forced to turn to punter Jamie Gillan. He shanked his first point-after attempt wide to the right, so the Giants then decided to attempt two-point conversions on their other two touchdowns. Both plays failed, resulting in the 18-point tally.

The Giants' kicking fiasco also could've -- and should've -- been avoided well before the game started. Gano was listed on the injury report with a groin injury on Saturday, and while it didn't keep him from playing, the clear risk of injury still existed before the hamstring pull occurred. The foolish, unnecessary gamble of not elevating a backup kicker blew up in the Giants' face.

It didn't sound like Giants head coach Brian Daboll regretted the decision, either. He explained after the game that they felt Gano "would be OK," even though he was already hurt. This roster mismanagement also happened in 2023, as they trotted out a compromised Gano who wound up finishing the season on injured reserve due to knee surgery. They didn't learn their lesson.

Another Haunting Loss

A kicker off the scrapheap played the role of hero

The Giants played bend-not-break defense all afternoon, as the Commanders finished 0-for-6 in the red zone and 0-for-3 in goal-to-go situations. So, journeyman kicker Austin Seibert was entrusted with the task of scoring points, and he ultimately set a franchise record with seven made field goals. His last kick split the uprights and broke the tie as regulation expired.

Seibert’s single-game mark of seven field goals tied him with nine others for second-place all-time among NFL kickers, and the true irony is that he wasn't even on the Commanders' roster in Week 1. They called Seibert last Monday after releasing kicker Cade York, and since joining the NFL as a fifth-round pick in 2019, Seibert has played for five teams. Fifth time's a charm.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Giants racked up 304 yards of offense in Week 2, and their offense eclipsed the 300-yard threshold only six times during the 2023 season.

The walk-off field goal from Seibert also came moments after the Giants approached the red zone. Forced to keep the offense on the field for a 4th-and-4 at the Commanders' 22-yard line, the Giants turned the ball over on downs when rookie receiver Malik Nabers dropped an easy pass near the sideline. From there, the Commanders completed a 65-yard two-minute drill.

With the Giants facing four matchups against 2023 playoff teams before the November slate arrives, it won't take long for yet another season of theirs to become lost. They haven't won an NFC East title since 2011. They've reached the playoffs just twice since hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in 2012. Sunday's loss only shed more light on their long stretch as an NFL punchline.

