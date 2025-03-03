Liverpool are a club steeped in immense history and success – but one thing they’ve always been superior at is their recruitment strategy, whether identifying players before they’ve hit the peak of their powers or welcoming new faces and giving them a platform.

Take Mohamed Salah, for example. Considered a flop in English football after his stint in west London with Chelsea, the free-scoring talisman has become widely regarded as one of the best wingers to ever ply their trade in the Premier League.

And the consensus is that the post-Jurgen Klopp era has continued to deliver, but has it? In preparation for Alisson Becker’s eventual departure, the Merseysiders splashed up to £29 million on Valencia glove bearer Giorgio Mamardashvili.

The Georgian, who shone for his country at Euro 2024, remained at the Mestalla Stadium for one more campaign but, by virtue of the agreement, will link up with Arne Slot’s men ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League campaign, but how has he performed?

Spanish Media Have Their Say on Future Liverpool Stopper

Valencia are currently in a relegation dogfight

Liverpool, even under the stewardship of the aforementioned Klopp, seldom had to spend much time focusing time and resources on the goalkeeper market because Alisson, time after time, would perform out of his skin for Klopp and now Slot.

Understandably admired as one of the best goalkeepers in Premier League history, this season has offered the Reds something that hasn’t occurred since the Brazilian’s arrival – and that’s confusion between the three white sticks.

Caoimhin Kelleher, whose Anfield future remains in the air, has been a solid deputy for Alisson but the uncertainty surrounding both goalkeepers meant that Liverpool acted quickly to secure the services of Mamardashvili from next season onwards.

Mamardashvili, Alisson & Kelleher - 24/25 League Stats Player Mamardashvili Alisson Kelleher Games 22 20 8 Minutes 1980 1789 720 Saves per 90 2.4 2.4 3 Save percentage (%) 57.3 73.44 72.73 Clean sheets 5 8 3 Touches per 90 34.8 35.3 41.2

This campaign, one which allowed the former Dinamo Tbilisi stopper the necessary time to perfect his craft, has been nothing short of tumultuous – and those of an Anfield persuasion are beginning to question their transfer activity.

Valencia, at the time of writing, are embroiled in a relegation dogfight to remain in Spain’s top tier in 18th place. Los Che custodian Carlos Coberan, when asked about the display of Mamardashvili during a 3-3 draw with Osasuna, said:

I don’t like to publicly evaluate the individual performance of each player, but I do it privately. We compensate for any subpar performances with a lot of work.

Elsewhere, Spanish publication Super Deporte have also been less than impressed with the 24-year-old’s performances over the 2024/25 campaign by claiming that Mamardashvili, a 27-cap Georgia international, is a shadow of his former self.

AS Diario, another well-respected publication in Spain, also suggested that he could have done better to thwart two of Osasuna’s goals – both scored by the inexperienced Aimar Oroz – during their La Liga encounter in early March.

“Mamardashvili has not been a miracle-working goalkeeper for some time now. He has become mundane,” they wrote about his recent displays. “In Aimar's two goals he gave the impression that the Mamardashvili of old would have done more and in Budimir's penalty he dived to the side where the Croatian almost never takes them.

Sooner or later a debate will open, and if it hasn't already, it's because of the respect earned by the Georgian and because Dimitrievski didn't have his day against Barcelona in the Cup either. But the debate will open if Mamardashvili continues like this.

Mamardashvili On his Liverpool Move

'I will fight for the starting goalkeeper role there'