Highlights Clarence Seedorf enjoyed a distinguished career at the likes of Real Madrid, Ajax and AC Milan.

The Dutch international won four Champions League titles with three different clubs.

Hi technical ability and presence in the middle set him apart from the rest.

Developed through the Ajax youth academy system, Clarence Seedorf would live and breathe the total football philosophy derived from Johan Cruyff and Rinus Michels' teachings. Doing so, he would go on to be a perfect embodiment of the approach to football, playing as a midfielder who could effectively break up play and do his defensive duties diligently but also had the flair and footwork to score and create goals.

Across his career, Seedorf played for some of the biggest and best sides in that era of football, including Ajax, Real Madrid, AC Milan, and Inter Milan. The midfielder would go on to win 19 trophies, earning some of the highest honours in club football, such as four Champions Leagues, two Serie A titles, and a La Liga trophy.

Technique

Seedorf was technically brilliant

Perhaps the first word that springs to mind when thinking about Seedorf is technique, not only in the way that he would combine elegantly with his teammates or use his silky feet to get out of a tight situation, but also in his shots from range, rifling the ball from distance with thunderous technique. When the Dutchman wound up that weapon of a right foot, you would fear for the net.

This special ability that he attained in possession would allow him to take on opponents with skill and drive into space, producing some top-class highlight reel moments where he would beat multiple men and fire it home past the goalkeeper. The most iconic goal of his career was a sublime strike that he hit from 40 yards out against Atletico Madrid, where he used slicing technique to change the trajectory of the ball, tricking the goalkeeper into reading the path of the ball before it swerved viciously into the net.

Clarence Seedorf's Statistics for the Netherlands Caps 87 Goals 11 Assists 8 Biggest Achievement World Cup Semi-Final: 1998

Well-Rounded Game

Seedorf was a complete midfielder

Seedorf simply had it all. He was technically superb, strong physically, could cover ground quickly, and had a breathtaking passing range, allowing him to do his defensive responsibilities at a high level but also to be a game changer in the offensive phases. Despite playing the majority of his career through the middle of the pitch, operating as a playmaker, due to his multi-faceted game, he was also deployed as a winger from either flank, defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder, the good old-fashioned box-to-box role, and even on two occasions as a centreback.

Thriving in all roles he was stationed in, Seedorf was beloved by every set of fans that laid eyes upon him, even Inter fans after his transfer directly to their archrivals, and would play a key role in facilitating the needs of each side that he played for. Italian midfielder Thiago Motta, who played with him at 'Nerazzurri', confessed his appreciation for the Dutchman, telling Sky Sport Italia in an interview:

"I hope he remains with Milan. I don't mean that as an Interista because it could be misinterpreted - what I mean is that he has the quality that can emerge bit by bit. I rate him, but I don't want to influence their choices. I remember when he was playing for us, and I remember his personality. He still has lots of fans at Inter, and I admire him as a person. I hope he can do well."

Clarence Seedorf's Real Madrid Statistics Matches 159 Goals 20 Assists 35 Trophies Won 4

Tactical Intelligence and Desire

The Dutchman was always a step ahead of the opposition

Despite possessing phenomenal physical attributes that allowed him to play at the intensity he did, one of Seedorf's best assets was his ability to understand where he needed to be on the pitch to affect the game. Playing the game with such a high footballing IQ allowed him to be situated anywhere on the park and still shine at the highest level. Perhaps the most mesmerising partnership he formed in his career was in the midfield for AC Milan alongside Brazilian superstar Kaka, as the two had a significant role to play in the 2007 Champions League win.

However, it was not just the intelligence that allowed him to compete and win trophies at the highest level, but also the desire that he had to continue to be the best, as when he was speaking to the Guardian, Seedorf would provide an insight into the hunger that he had for winning, saying:

“I was already dreaming about winning the Champions League three times; my idol, Frank Rijkaard, had won it twice at that stage, and so I wanted to win one more than him. When you have ambition, then it’s never enough to win. If I was happy with three trophies, then suddenly I had to have four. If I was happy with four, then I had to have five. A couple of months [to celebrate], then when you start again the next season. All you can think about it is wanting to do it again.”

Clarence Seedorf's Inter Milan Statistics Matches 93 Goals 14 Assists 18 Trophies Won 0

Physical Attributes

Seedorf was a naturally gifted athlete

Another large component of Seedorf's game was his physical capabilities, as he was blessed with pace, strength, and stamina, although he did not rely on those attributes. His pace allowed him to get around the pitch quickly and cover ground, making him a pest of a midfielder out of possession, and even harder to play out of possession once he glides past you. The strength that he possessed compounded the opponents' issues, as defensively, it would allow him to challenge for the ball with authority, and usually, if he wanted the ball, he would get his wish. However, it was also an offensive weapon in his arsenal as well, using his power to fend off challenges when he drove with the ball, making him a nightmare to challenge.

So he's strong, he's fast, but surely he will tire out, right? Wrong. Some wondered how he did it, but his gas tank would allow him to operate at a high intensity for the full 90 minutes. Overall, Seedorf is still one of the most underappreciated icons in football history, and as a midfielder, there was just nothing he did not possess, making it almost impossible to win a midfield battle when the Dutchman was there.

Clarence Seedorf's AC Milan Statistics Matches 432 Goals 62 Assists 68 Trophies Won 9

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.