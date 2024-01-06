Highlights The Green Bay Packers kept themselves in the playoff hunt with a 33-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17.

The Packers can clinch a postseason berth by defeating the Chicago Bears.

Green Bay can still make it to the NFL Playoffs with a loss but would need plenty of help.

After watching several teams with which they're battling for a wild-card berth in the NFC take losses this past Sunday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers went out on Sunday night and took care of their own business against the Minnesota Vikings.

Jordan Love was nothing short of spectacular in what turned out to be an easy 33-10 victory, completing 24 of 33 passes for 256 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

With the win, the Packers improved to 8-8 and enter their regular-season finale with the rival Chicago Bears as the No. 7 seed in the NFC. And given all the events that played out in Week 17, Green Bay is now in a strong spot heading into Week 18.

While not every team vying for a spot in the NFL Playoffs controls its own destiny, the Packers do. And unlike several others who are automatically eliminated with a loss, Green Bay can take a defeat to Chicago and still reach the postseason for the fourth time in five years.

Let's take a look at every scenario surrounding the Packers in Week 18.

Green Bay Packers Week 18 clinching scenarios

The Packers are in a "win and in" situation against the Bears

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers' path to the postseason is quite simple, as Matt LaFleur & Co. are in a pure "win and in" situation against Chicago.

Of course, that's a bit easier said than done as the Bears, who actually helped their longtime rivals out a week ago by beating the Atlanta Falcons, are playing their best football of the season and have won four of their last five. They're certainly not the same team Green Bay beat by 18 points back in Week 1.

As mentioned, the Packers can take a loss and still clinch a postseason berth, although they'd need a little help, as they also would if they tied Chicago, however improbable that may be. In total, six possible scenarios can play out to get Green Bay into the playoffs, which are as follows:

Packers win vs. Bears OR

Packers tie vs. Bears + Seahawks lose/tie vs. Cardinals + Saints lose/tie vs. Falcons OR

Packers tie vs. Bears + Seahawks lose vs. Cardinals + Buccaneers lose vs. Panthers OR

Packers tie vs. Bears + Seahawks tie vs. Cardinals + Buccaneers lose/tie vs. Panthers OR

Packers lose vs. Bears + Vikings lose/tie vs. Lions + Seahawks lose vs. Cardinals + Buccaneers lose vs. Panthers OR

Packers lose vs. Bears + Vikings lose/tie vs. Lions + Seahawks lose vs. Cardinals + Saints lose vs. Falcons

And there you have it. As you can see, the Packers are best suited to just beat the Bears and be done with it, so they don't have to rely on anyone else.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.